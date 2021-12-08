RBI keeps repo rate steady. What it means for your EMIs

Calling this RBI's decision an opportunity for new home buyers; Pritam Chivukula, Secretary at CREDAI MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) said, "We welcome the RBI's decision to continue with their accommodative stance keeping in mind the economic uncertainty due to the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The low interest rates have been a crucial factor in the revival of the demand in the real estate sector. The sector saw a good festive season on the back of rock-bottom interest rates on home loans along with festive offers from good developers. The buyers are already coming back to the market and we feel that this might be the last opportunity for the home buyers to purchase property with low interest rates before RBI decides to hike it in their next policy announcement. Also, to keep the prices down on the account of rise in raw materials prices will be a huge challenge in front of the developers."