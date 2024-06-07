RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What MPC policy means for home buyers
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: The real estate sector anticipates lower interest rates later this year, which could provide an impetus for housing demand and sectoral growth across industries.
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to retain the repo rate at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time ensures economic stability amid global uncertainty and domestic inflation concerns. Industry Experts believe this stability supports the real estate market, making housing more affordable and boosting consumer confidence.