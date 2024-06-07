RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What MPC policy means for home buyers

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to retain the repo rate at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time ensures economic stability amid global uncertainty and domestic inflation concerns. Industry Experts believe this stability supports the real estate market, making housing more affordable and boosting consumer confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This stability supports the real estate market, making housing more affordable and boosting consumer confidence. It enables informed investment decisions, promotes sector growth, and contributes to India's economic prosperity. With GDP growth projected at 7% in FY25 and inflation at 4.5%, the financial environment encourages long-term investments in housing," said Manju Yagnik, vice chairperson of Nahar Group and senior vice president of NAREDCO Maharashtra

The real estate sector anticipates lower interest rates later this year, which could provide an impetus for housing demand and sectoral growth across industries.

"With India's GDP expanding robustly at 8.4% in Q3 of FY 2023/24, a future rate cut could sustain or accelerate this momentum. Developers and investors can capitalize on the conducive environment, as the residential segment is currently experiencing a bull run, with sales rising to over 74,000 units in Q1 2024. We can expect a cut of 0.25-0.50% in H2 of FY 2024-25," said Dharmendra Raichura, Ashar Group, a leading Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer.

The recent Lok Sabha elections have further bolstered economic sentiment, enhancing investor confidence through political stability and consistent economic policies.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy: Raises FY25 real GDP growth forecast to 7.2% from 7% RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently announced this fiscal year's second bi-monthly monetary policy, stating that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has opted to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 percent.

He noted that the MPC will closely monitor elevated food inflation, especially considering the anticipated normal monsoon.

Also Read: MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5% Additionally, the RBI revised its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 7 per cent.

The government has directed the RBI to aim for CPI inflation of 4 percent with a deviation allowance of 2 percent on either side.

The cycle of rate increases, which saw six consecutive hikes totalling 250 basis points since May 2022, was halted in April last year.

