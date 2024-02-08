RBI keeps repo rate unchanged. What does that mean for your home loan EMI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rates unchanged for the sixth time in a row at 6.5 per cent. The repo rate is the rate of interest at which RBI lends to other banks. The decision was made during the three-day RBI’s monetary policy committee which started on Tuesday (February 6-8). The RBI typically conducts six bi-monthly meetings in a financial year, where it decides interest rates, money supply, inflation outlook, and various macroeconomic indicators.