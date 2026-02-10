What you should know about RBI's liberalized remittance scheme
Summary
Through RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme one can invest in listed foreign shares, and use it for expenses related to foreign travel and business trips, overseas education, medical treatment, etc.
The Reserve Bank of India’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) allows resident Indians to send money abroad for various purposes. The budget this year announced a reduced tax collected at source (TCS) for remittances made for certain purposes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story