RBI likely to extend 30 September deadline to return ₹2000 notes till THIS date: Report
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to extend the deadline to return ₹2000 notes until the end of October.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend its September 30 deadline to return ₹2000 notes till October end, senior official familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. “It looks like the RBI will extend the date for deposit and exchange of ₹2,000 notes by at least for a month because it has to factor in the non-resident Indians as well as others living overseas," senior official said as quoted by the daily.