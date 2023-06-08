RBI's another status quo is what home buyers need? Here's what will happen to home loan EMIs5 min read 08 Jun 2023, 08:48 PM IST
RBI maintained its repo rate at 6.50%, but with a hawkish policy stance on 'withdrawal to accommodation'. Real estate experts welcomed the decision, saying that as long as the repo rate is not increased, home loan interest rates will remain steady, providing relief for borrowers.
It was yet another status quo from RBI, however, the slight hawkish stance pertains as the central bank continued to be focused on "withdrawal to accommodation" on Thursday when they announced the second bi-monthly monetary policy. Nevertheless, real estate experts cheered the policy rate actions and believe that home loan interest rates will be steady as long as the repo rate is not hiked. The move is also likely to drive housing sales momentum. But for how long can home loan EMIs can bear the status quo is the real question that we need to be asking ourselves.
