RBI makes it easier for banks to invest in debt mutual funds

Some fund managers also suggested that this may cause lower churn of inflows and outflows into debt funds. “Subject to the final guidelines, this move may stop the existing trend you see of a large fall in liquid fund AUM (assets under management) at every quarter-end. Banks invest their surplus cash in liquid funds and other short-duration funds and primarily redeem the funds before the end of the quarter on account of higher capital charge on investing in debt mutual funds. With a similar capital charge, they won’t need to resort to this circus of removing funds at quarter-end and investing back on the first day of the new quarter," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives, Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltd.