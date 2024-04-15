RBI acts on credit card usage for P2P payments like rent and tuition fees: Will it ban them?
In the last few years, some fintechs have emerged that allow usage of credit cards for P2P transactions like rent, tuition fees, etc. The RBI is not comfortable with these payments as credit cards are meant for P2M transactions.
In 2023, unsecured loans (personal loans and credit cards) were growing at a faster pace. Taking note of the high growth and to avoid an increase in the banks' NPAs, the RBI increased the risk weights for these loans in November 2023. The move has not had much impact on the growth of these loans, specifically credit cards.