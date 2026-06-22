RBI mis-selling rules explained: Tricked into buying a financial product? Here's how you can get your money back

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week introduced new rules to prevent the mis-selling of financial products - such as insurance, mutual funds or loans - by banks and other lenders. The new rules will come into effect from January 1, 2027
Under the new norms, banks cannot design incentive structures that encourage employees or agents to aggressively sell products. The revised rules also applies to social media influencers and digital marketing partners hired by banks and financial institutions.
More importantly, the new rules allow customers to file complaints with their bank if they believe a financial product or service was mis-sold to them. Here's a look at how you can get your money back if you have been sold a misleading product
As per the definition, mis-selling includes practices such as offering products that are unsuitable for the customer, providing misleading or inaccurate information, selling products without obtaining explicit consent from the customer, and mandatorily bundling products together.
RBI clearly said in its release, “In cases where mis-selling of a financial product/service is established, the bank shall refund the entire amount ... and also intimate the customer about cancellation of the sale.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.