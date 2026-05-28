RBI monetary policy next week: What fixed-income investors should expect — here's what experts say

We are heading into the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy review next week. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet for three days from 3 June to 5 June 2026.

The Indian economy remains highly sensitive to global yields, currency pressures, and evolving inflation dynamics amid the ongoing Middle East war. Against this backdrop, investors are closely monitoring whether the central bank will maintain its cautious stance or signal any shift in liquidity and rate guidance amid uncertainty, external risks and uneven growth

Basant Bafna, Head - Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, explains, “With geopolitical uncertainties continuing to persist, supply side effects are expected to percolate into the broader economy with follow-on impact on growth, inflation and currency. In the background of partial pass-through of crude price rises into retail fuel price increases, coupled with anticipated impact of El-Nino on food prices, inflation for FY 2027 is expected to be revised upwards while remaining within the tolerance band of 2%-6%.”

He added, “As overall growth is expected to be revised downwards for FY 2027, the RBI is expected to maintain a fine balance on supporting growth while focusing on measures to attract foreign currency flows. As continuing global risk aversion resulting in a lack of flows has concomitantly resulted in steep currency depreciation, the RBI has, until now, continued to support markets by way of interventions on the currency front. "

“As the follow-on impact is expected to remain even post-resolution of the conflict, policy expectations have tilted towards measures to boost forex reserves and support currency. Fixed Income markets remain risk-averse heading into the policy, with the Money Market as well as the Corporate Bond curves exhibiting bear flattening,” Bafna pointed out.

Harsimran Sahni, EVP & Head - Treasury, Anand Rathi Global Finance, discussed how the policy can influence fixed-income investors. “Currently, benchmark yields across major economies, including the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, have climbed significantly, nearing levels last witnessed during the 2022 tightening cycle amid persistent inflationary pressures and continued repricing of interest rate expectations. Fixed income investors are likely to see a cautious stance from the Reserve Bank of India in the upcoming monetary policy review, despite the sharp rise in global bond yields," Sahni said.

He further added, “Against this backdrop, the RBI is expected to maintain a calibrated wait-and-watch approach rather than opt for an immediate rate hike. While a change in policy rates appears unlikely in the near term, market participants will closely track the central bank’s commentary for indications on the timing and trajectory of any future tightening measures. For fixed income investors, domestic benchmark bond yields are expected to remain largely range-bound between 6.95% and 7.05% over the near term, supported by stable local macroeconomic conditions and the RBI’s measured policy stance.”

RBI Policy Outlook: Inflation, currency and growth balancing act The RBI is expected to prioritise stability, balancing inflation risks with slowing growth while keeping a close watch on currency volatility, geopolitical developments and capital flows. The chances of aggressive rate action are limited; still, commentary on the inflation trajectory and on forex conservation and management will be key to clear direction.