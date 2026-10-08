RBI rate hike: What it means for loans, deposits and markets

Joydeep Sen
3 min read8 Oct 2026, 09:26 AM IST
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RBI raised its FY27 inflation forecast to 5.2% from 5%, with inflation expected to touch 6% in the October-December quarter.(Reuters)
Summary
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opts for a precautionary rate hike to curb demand as inflation is set to inch up.

In the run-up to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review, there was widespread expectation that the interest rate hike cycle would begin. Inflation is inching up and is likely to move up further. Globally, central banks are raising interest rates and bond yields are at multi-decade highs.

The RBI did the expected. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked repo rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) to 5.50%. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks. This rate is the pivot for interest rates across the system. By raising the repo rate, the RBI has signalled that bank deposit and lending rates should move up.

Apart from the rate decision, the RBI also signals its stance on the future course of monetary policy. This stance was changed from neutral to ‘calibrated tightening’. It was mentioned that ‘policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook’. This means the RBI could raise rates further depending on the inflation outlook.

The RBI raised its inflation projection for 2026-27 to an average of 5.2% in the latest review, from 5% projected in its 5 August policy review. The encouraging part on growth was that the RBI raised its GDP growth projection for 2026-27 to an average of 7.1%, from 6.7% projected in August. This is a substantial rise. India's GDP grew at an unexpected 7.8% pace during the April-June quarter (Q1). Economists are now revising their growth projections upwards.

What lies ahead

To state the obvious, further rate hikes lie ahead. The question is the extent of those hikes. Given that the projected inflation for 2026-27 is 5.2%, and that for April-June 2027 is 5.6%, at least another rate hike of 25 basis points is due, probably in the next review on 4 December 2026. The rationale is that inflation is expected to average 6% in the October-December quarter, touching the upper end of the RBI’s 2-6% target range. Thereafter, RBI may either hit a pause or hike one last time after December, depending on how inflation pans out. Post December, inflation is expected to moderate, averaging 5.7% in January-March 2027 and 5.6% in April to June 2027.

Also Read | RBI rate hike dampens consumption stocks’ festive cheer

Impact on bank deposits, loans

Loan rates, particularly those on floating rates, would rise. The interest rate reset happens faster in floating rate loans. Usually, bank deposit rates would also be expected to rise following an RBI rate hike. That would happen gradually, over a period of time. At this juncture, banking system liquidity is very high and banks are in no hurry to attract more deposits. This is because banks have seen large inflows into FCNR (B) deposits. They have swapped these dollar-denominated deposits with the RBI, receiving rupee liquidity in return. Going forward, it is expected that banking system liquidity would normalize from the current surplus state, and that is when we can expect better deals on bank deposits.

Impact on markets

Theoretically, higher interest rates are bad for both equity and bond markets. The logic is that higher interest rates raise the cost of money, leaving less money available to invest in stocks. However, currently, there are other overwhelming factors. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out big time. Higher-yielding bonds abroad, particularly in the US, are an option for FPIs, apart from emerging market equity. However, there is buying support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), particularly through mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs). SIP inflows are concentrated more in small- and mid-cap funds, while FPIs have been selling more large-cap stocks. On balance, higher interest rates are unlikely to have much incremental impact on the current market dynamics.

Rate hikes are negative for bonds, as yields in the secondary market tend to rise when the RBI signals higher interest rates, hurting bond prices. However, the bond market was already prepared for this hike. The 10-year government bond yield, even before the latest repo rate hike, was at 7.2%. Yields have moved up after the hike, but only marginally.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author.

Also Read | RBI turns hawkish on inflation, but rate hikes a test for GDP growth

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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