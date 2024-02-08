RBI MPC 2024: How Reserve Bank of India plans to secure digital payments using Aadhaar, and other key announcements
The RBI proposes to introduce programmability and offline functionality in the CBDC pilot to enable additional use cases and transactions in areas with poor internet connectivity
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its February review meeting unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, thus maintaining the status quo for the sixth straight time. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank will issue guidelines for a principle-based framework for authentication of digital payment transactions.