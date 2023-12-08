RBI MPC meet outcome awaited: 9 financial experts expect constancy in repo rate
Financial analysts anticipate that the key policy rates will likely remain unchanged, given the gradual convergence of inflation towards the RBI’s target level and the upward trajectory of economic growth. Individuals looking to secure loans can find relief in the absence of imminent rate hikes.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commenced its three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on December 6, 2023. The committee’s verdict on the crucial policy rates is eagerly awaited and is scheduled to be disclosed on December 8, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message