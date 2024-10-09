RBI MPC on UPI: Transaction limits for UPI Pay 123 and UPI Lite raised. Details here

The RBI has maintained its key interest rate at 6.5% for the tenth time, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. The MPC also raised the per transaction limit to 10,000 and enhanced UPI Lite wallet and transaction limits

Livemint
Updated9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
The per-transaction limit for UPI 1 2 3 Pay has been increased to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
The per-transaction limit for UPI 1 2 3 Pay has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000.

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced today that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept its key interest rate unchanged for the tenth consecutive time.

The per-transaction limit for UPI 1 2 3 Pay has been increased to 10,000 from 5,000. Additionally, the UPI Lite wallet limit has been raised from 2,000 to 5,000, and the per-transaction limit for UPI Lite has also been enhanced, increasing from 100 to 500.

Also Read | MPC keeps FY25 inflation forecast unchanged at 4.5%

RBI MPC on UPI

  • Enhance per transaction limit in UPI 1 2 3 pay to 10000 from 5000
  • UPI Lite wallet increased to 5000 from 2000
  • UPI Lite per transaction limit raised to 500 from 100

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE Updates

During RBI policy announcement

It is vital to recall that, while announcing the monetary policy statement on 8 August 2024, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced raising the limit of tax payments through UPI from one lakh to five lakh.

“It has now been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from 1 lakh to 5 lakh per transaction. It will further ease consumer payments through UPI,” he had said then.

Also Read | RBI monetary policy: 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome

According to a PwC India report, the total transaction volume on UPI is projected to rise to 439 billion by 2028-29, up from approximately 131 billion in the last financial year, representing 91 percent of overall retail digital payments. The report, titled "The Indian Payments Handbook – 2024-29," highlights the significant growth in India's digital payments landscape over the past eight years. The industry is expected to expand more than threefold, increasing from 159 billion transactions in 2023-24 to 481 billion by 2028-29.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceRBI MPC on UPI: Transaction limits for UPI Pay 123 and UPI Lite raised. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    162.00
    11:05 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.54%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    223.10
    11:05 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.27%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    166.30
    11:05 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    1.9 (1.16%)

    Tata Motors share price

    944.05
    11:05 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    24.2 (2.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,844.45
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    297.45 (5.36%)

    Info Edge India share price

    8,419.75
    10:52 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    150.25 (1.82%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,560.00
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    23.1 (1.5%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,660.65
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    138.45 (0.95%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Nestle India share price

    2,514.45
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -67.05 (-2.6%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    735.50
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -18.1 (-2.4%)

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    55.74
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -1.27 (-2.23%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    436.95
    10:55 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    -7.1 (-1.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    Suzlon Energy share price

    79.75
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    6.08 (8.25%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,377.60
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    92.15 (7.17%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.30
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    129.15 (7.11%)

    RITES share price

    321.95
    10:54 AM | 9 OCT 2024
    21.35 (7.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.