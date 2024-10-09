RBI MPC on UPI: Transaction limits for UPI Pay 123 and UPI Lite raised. Details here

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced today that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept its key interest rate unchanged for the tenth consecutive time.

The per-transaction limit for UPI 1 2 3 Pay has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000. Additionally, the UPI Lite wallet limit has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, and the per-transaction limit for UPI Lite has also been enhanced, increasing from ₹100 to ₹500.

During RBI policy announcement It is vital to recall that, while announcing the monetary policy statement on 8 August 2024, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced raising the limit of tax payments through UPI from ₹one lakh to ₹ five lakh.

“It has now been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. It will further ease consumer payments through UPI,” he had said then.

