The RBI has maintained its key interest rate at 6.5% for the tenth time, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. The MPC also raised the per transaction limit to ₹ 10,000 and enhanced UPI Lite wallet and transaction limits

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced today that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept its key interest rate unchanged for the tenth consecutive time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The per-transaction limit for UPI 1 2 3 Pay has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000. Additionally, the UPI Lite wallet limit has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, and the per-transaction limit for UPI Lite has also been enhanced, increasing from ₹100 to ₹500.

RBI MPC on UPI Enhance per transaction limit in UPI 1 2 3 pay to ₹ 10000 from ₹ 5000

10000 from 5000 UPI Lite wallet increased to ₹ 5000 from ₹ 2000

5000 from 2000 UPI Lite per transaction limit raised to ₹ 500 from ₹ 100 RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During RBI policy announcement It is vital to recall that, while announcing the monetary policy statement on 8 August 2024, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced raising the limit of tax payments through UPI from ₹one lakh to ₹ five lakh.

“It has now been decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. It will further ease consumer payments through UPI," he had said then.

According to a PwC India report, the total transaction volume on UPI is projected to rise to 439 billion by 2028-29, up from approximately 131 billion in the last financial year, representing 91 percent of overall retail digital payments. The report, titled "The Indian Payments Handbook – 2024-29," highlights the significant growth in India's digital payments landscape over the past eight years. The industry is expected to expand more than threefold, increasing from 159 billion transactions in 2023-24 to 481 billion by 2028-29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}