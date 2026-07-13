RBI new ombudsman rules: Here's why you should act quickly

Ananya Grover
6 min read13 Jul 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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Customers now have 90 days, instead of one year, to approach the RBI ombudsman after exhausting the regulated entity's grievance process.(REUTERS)
Summary
The new framework empowers the ombudsman to issue interim, non-binding advisories to the regulated entity, requiring it to take action for full or partial resolution to enable quicker settlement.

The relationship between banks and their customers has changed. UPI has turned every phone into a payment terminal. Access to credit is only a few taps away, and digital lending apps have proliferated faster than most people could keep up with.

With this, the ways banking can go wrong have multiplied, too. Complaints under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ombudsman 2021 framework climbed from 881,168 in FY2022-23 to 1.34 million in FY2024-25. The system's capacity to clear this rising caseload had also grown, with disposals at the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre increasing from 468,220 to 776,336 over the two years.

Last year, the RBI undertook a comprehensive review of this scheme based on operational experience, stakeholder feedback, and global best practices and effective this July, has introduced the Reserve Bank–Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS 2026).

Also Read | Why RBI is concerned about three state-run general insurers

The new framework gives more power to the ombudsman by allowing it to bring other regulated entities into a complaint when responsibility is shared. Another key change is that the window to approach the ombudsman has been reduced to 90 days from one year, requiring you to be more proactive in escalating complaints and leading to faster resolution.

What has changed?

The revised framework is designed to make grievance redressal faster and more effective. "Customer" is now defined for the first time as anyone who uses, or applies for a service from a regulated entity such as banks, NBFCs, and payment system participants and "deficiency in service" has been extended to cover all services, not just financial ones.

The scheme gives the ombudsman the power to bring other regulated entities as parties to the complaint if they fail to comply with RBI guidelines. For instance, cases like insurance mis-sold through a bank, where responsibility is shared between the bank and the insurance company.

The new framework also empowers the ombudsman to issue interim, non-binding advisories to the regulated entity, requiring it to take action for full or partial resolution to enable quicker settlement.

RBI has substantially raised the maximum compensation that entities can award for consequential financial loss or indirect financial damage/secondary economic setbacks a customer suffers due to a bank’s mistake or poor service from 20 lakh earlier to 30 lakh, while that for harassment, mental anguish, and loss of time has increased from 1 lakh earlier to 3 lakh.

Satish Mehta, founder of Athena CredXpert, a credit advisory firm, believes RB-IOS 2026 makes several genuine improvements. "The definition of 'customer' has been drawn far more broadly, and services that fell outside the old scheme, like tax certificates or other ancillary services tied to a loan or deposit account, are now explicitly covered. “Even a rejected loan applicant, who technically never became a 'customer' under the old rules, can now bring a complaint," he added.

On the expanded scope of "deficiency in service," Mehta said the definition is no longer confined to financial services. "Credit information companies, for instance, aren't strictly financial service providers, but complaints about inaccurate or unclear credit reports are now clearly within scope. For customers who've struggled to get errors on their credit report corrected, that clarity alone is meaningful."

Raising the compensation limit for consequential loss recognises that the value and complexity of financial transactions have increased significantly over the years, said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. The older ceiling on compensation for mental agony and harassment cap was widely seen as inadequate, particularly for senior citizens. “That said, no cap can fully account for the toll of a drawn-out dispute,” he said.

Mehta also flagged smaller changes he considers underrated, like regulated entities must now promptly update RBI on any change to their principal nodal officer, as outdated contact details that left both customers and RBI stuck. The built-in consent requirement for personal data use aligns the scheme with the DPDP Act, and is a step in the right direction to safeguard privacy and data.

Also Read | What Karnataka court ruling on hiring advocates means for insurance adjudication

Tightened timeline

“The shorter filing window places greater emphasis on acting promptly once a dispute remains unresolved. Under the revised framework, consumers must first approach the regulated entity," Shetty said. If they are dissatisfied or do not receive a response within the prescribed timeline, they have 90 days to approach the ombudsman. "This makes it important to regularly review account statements, loan records and credit reports rather than waiting until the next loan application.”

However, he noted that the delayed detection of issues such as loan-closure discrepancies or incorrect credit reporting could leave consumers with less time to seek redress.

Mehta said even the tightened 90-day timeline may work in customers' favour. A shorter window means banks are more likely to still have the relevant records on hand when a complaint reaches the ombudsman, rather than a case dragging on so long that evidence goes missing, he said. In theory, that should mean faster, more informed decisions not complaints getting lost in the churn.

"RBI has said it wants to keep frivolous complaints from choking the system, but it raises an obvious question: who decides what's frivolous, and how consistently will that be applied? A complaint that seems trivial to a bank may not feel that way to the customer who filed it," Mehta added.

Technology-led framework

A system-based validation has also been introduced. Online complaints will be auto-checked at the start, so those that don’t qualify get rejected upfront rather than sitting in a queue. If you email or submit a complaint in person instead, the CRPC (RBI's central complaints office) conducts this check manually. The point is to clear out invalid complaints faster, so valid ones move through the system quicker.

The whole approach to resolving disputes has shifted. Instead of jumping straight to a formal decision, the ombudsman will first try to settle the dispute directly with the bank through negotiation or mediation, and only fall back to a formal ruling if that doesn't work.

Also Read | Reporting errors, not evasion, spark most tax litigations, say experts

According to Krunal Modi of Presolv360, an online dispute resolution platform, this is the core change. "The scheme has been redesigned around a settlement-first, technology-led framework, so the focus is now on resolving disputes by agreement first, with adjudication as the fallback.” For customers, this could mean faster resolutions in straightforward cases.

Complaint-filing checklist

Experts advise following standard complaint hygiene. What has changed with the new framework is the cost of ignoring it, as the escalation window is now just 90 days, leaving far less room for error.

"Many consumers assume an issue will eventually get resolved and don't formally follow up with the regulated entity, while others fail to preserve important records such as complaint acknowledgements, emails, transaction references and loan statements, all of which may be required later," he said.

Review your accounts regularly, not just when something feels wrong. Another common oversight, Shetty said, is not checking loan accounts or credit reports often enough, which lets discrepancies go unnoticed until fresh credit is needed, by which point there may be little time left to raise and resolve the issue.

The complaint must be raised with the regulated entity first, and the prescribed response period allowed to lapse, before you can escalate to the ombudsman. According to Modi, two thumb rules hold regardless of the type of dispute, its size, or the scale involved.

First, always know the facts of your own case: keep the paper trail, the dates, the reference numbers, and what was promised to you. Second, avail every remedy available to you, and do it within time. Raise it with the entity in writing first, note the 30-day response clock, and if you are not satisfied, move to the ombudsman before the window closes. Those who act fast and keep their paperwork in order will actually benefit.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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