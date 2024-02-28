RBI observes financial literacy week from February 26 to March 1; all you need to know
The RBI's Financial Literacy Week in 2024, observed from February 26 to March 1, centred around the theme - Make a Right Start: Become Financially Smart. Geared towards young adults, especially students, the goal was to cultivate responsible financial habits from an early stage in life.
Starting in 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consistently allocated each year to the observance of Financial Literacy Week (FLW). The primary goal is to convey messages regarding financial education to the general public, fostering the empowerment of individuals to adopt responsible financial behaviour and make informed financial decisions.