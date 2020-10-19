RBI paper attributes equity returns in India to falling Equity Risk Premium

The paper also highlights the disconnect between stock prices and the real economy. “The regression results suggest that while the increase in ERP assumes significance in explaining the dependent variables, that is, IIP and GDP, decrease in ERP is insignificant in line with the economic theories. This is largely consistent with the divergence between real economy and market observed in 2019 wherein ERP stayed low contributing to surge in equity markets to record-highs and GDP growth stayed muted. Overall, while the ERP has stayed below 4 percent levels since 2016, real GDP growth has remained below 2016 level which was 8.7 per cent," the paper adds.