RBI policy: Why the end of the ‘Goldilocks’ phase isn’t a jolt for investors

Joydeep Sen
3 min read8 Apr 2026, 02:12 PM IST
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The RBI policy review, at the margin, is positive for your investments. Low inflation is positive for both equity and bond markets.(REUTERS)
Summary
With growth holding steady and inflation remaining manageable, the central bank’s latest roadmap offers a reassuring path through global geopolitical volatility.

‘Goldilocks’ refers to a situation that is just right. Derived from the fairytale character who prefers things in the middle, it describes an optimal, balanced condition. In the previous policy review on 6 February 2026, the RBI governor highlighted that this was the prevailing condition in India, and rightfully so. The GDP growth rate was north of 7% and inflation much lower than the target of 4%. No other country in the world could boast of such a situation.

Now, as we all know, the needle has moved. War in West Asia. Oil on the boil. INR gasping, until the recent pullback. Inflation looking upwards. Question marks on GDP growth. This is a testing situation for the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, as the interest rate is an important driver of the economy. It should be low enough to encourage GDP growth but high enough to keep inflation in check. A balancing act is required, not just from the RBI but central banks around the world.

Also Read | Bank Nifty rallies amid ceasefire, RBI policy decision

This policy review was particularly important because it showed the RBI’s roadmap for navigating these challenging times. To put it in numbers, the GDP growth estimate for 2026-27 is 6.9%, against 7.6% in 2025-26. Consumer price inflation is now projected at 4.6% in 2026-27. The previous inflation projection, on 6 February 2026, was 4.1% for the first half of the fiscal year (April to September 2026).

While a downward revision of GDP growth and an upward revision of inflation were widely expected, we now have a clearer picture of the underlying data. The RBI's inflation forecast is based on an assumed crude oil price of $85 per barrel and an exchange rate of 94 to the dollar for 2026-27.

Projected inflation at 4.6% is just a shade higher than the RBI’s target of 4%. There is no pressing need for a rate hike as we can live with 4.6% inflation. We are looking at a long pause on the repo rate, currently at 5.25%, over the next year or so. However, this downward pressure on growth gives the RBI a clear reason to hold interest rates steady rather than hike them. Ultimately, the transition away from a ‘Goldilocks’ economy is more of a gradual shift than a sudden shock.

The market’s reaction has been positive. Equity indices are up, not only due to the RBI policy but also the thaw in geopolitical tensions with a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. Bond yields have eased—meaning prices have increased—since the policy announcement. If the ceasefire holds and crude oil prices ease, there could be relief on inflation as India imports a large chunk of its crude oil requirement, apart from other goods.

Also Read | Status quo on repo rate to continue as RBI gauges impact of oil shock

What does this mean for your investments?

The policy review, at the margin, is positive for your investments. Low inflation is positive for both equity and bond markets. The inflation projection was bound to be revised upwards. The point is, at the start of the Iran war, certain research houses projected inflation above 4.6% in 2026-27. This serves as a vital reminder that we need not panic about inflationary pressures just yet.

Sanguine GDP growth is good for equity markets. Given the spate of downward revisions in GDP growth expectations from various agencies, the RBI’s 6.9% projection provides confidence. The RBI’s projection of $85 oil for 2026-27—regardless of whether it proves accurate—signals their expectation that current price spikes will eventually subside. Assuming the MPC maintains the status quo on interest rate over the next year or so, there is no need to shuffle your portfolio based on this.

Going forward, even if the two-week ceasefire holds, geopolitical tensions are here to stay. The international rule-of-law framework is broken. This means gold prices will likely remain supported as central banks move away from other assets towards gold. You should have a 10-15% gold allocation in your portfolio.

While any economy will be affected by a global crisis, India remains a structural growth story with fundamentals strong enough to withstand significant shocks. To maintain a balanced portfolio, investors should include some exposure to global equities for diversification. Meanwhile, with yields unlikely to drop significantly, debt investments have transitioned into an accrual-based strategy.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author.

Also Read | What’s your money personality? It may decide your market returns

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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