RBI policy: How a 50 bps rate hike will impact homebuyers, home loan EMIs

ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the first to hike their benchmark lending rate right after RBI increased the repo rate by another 50 basis points on Friday. This also marks the beginning of costlier EMIs for new and existing borrowers on their home loans. Other banks are expected to follow suit. Generally, in a rate hike scenario, borrowing funds becomes expensive for banks from RBI. This leads to a rise in the cost of funds which makes banks to pass on the impact to borrowers' lending rates. So far, RBI has increased the repo rate by 140 basis points in three policies which also made a significant upward shift in term loan rates. However, the latest hike in repo rate is expected to dampen homebuyers' sentiment as home loan EMIs are seen to get costlier making a dent in their pockets.

