RBI policy: Is pause in rate hike a good news for your home loan EMIs?7 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:32 PM IST
- Bhavesh Kothari, Founder & CEO, of Property First said, Home loan rates would have reached a record high if the RBI MPC had increased the repo rate by 25 basis points, as was predicted by industry experts, keeping in view the inflationary pressure.
Real estate experts cheered the moment RBI paused its rate hike on Thursday. Policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% augurs well for home buyers and the demand in realty as a whole. If RBI had taken a rate hike which is what was expected, then home loan interest rates could have reached an all-time high amidst the inflationary pressure which could have impacted property buyers' sentiment. The pause comes as a relief to borrowers' home loan EMIs.
