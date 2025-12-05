Lower lending rates to follow? Banks currently charge these interest rates on home loans

RBI Policy: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.5% to 5.25% on Friday, implicitly urging banks to slash their lending rates on long tenor loans, especially home loans.

Notably, home loans can be linked to base rate, MCLR (marginal cost of lending rate) or EBLR (external benchmark lending rate). The immediate impact of repo rate cut is typically seen when the lending rate is linked to the external benchmark aka repo rate.

Although loans linked to MCLR are also meant to follow the same trajectory as repo rate, the change – at times – is not proportionate. For example, a cut of 25 basis points may result into a cut of 10 bps.

Here we list out the current variable interest rates charged by most top banks on home loans linked to repo rate.

Home loan interest rates by top banks HDFC Bank: This large private bank charges 7.90 to 13.20% i.e., a top up of 2.40% to 7.7% on repo rate of 5.5%. Now that the repo rate is slashed by 25 basis points, the resultant rates would be 7.65 to 12.95%

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank's external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) is 9.20% (linked to the old repo rate of 5.5%). With repo rate now revised to 5.25%, the new EBLR is likely to be lower. This bank charges interest in the range of 8.75% to 9.8% per annum.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra's home loan interest rates are in the range of 7.99% to 12% (salaried individuals) and 7.99% to 13.30% (self employed) linked to the repo rate of 5.5%

Axis Bank: Based on the old repo rate of 5.5%, Axis Bank charges 8.35% to 9.10% on home loans from borrowers for Cibil Score of 751 and above. And it charges 8.60% to 9.35% for Cibil score of below 750.

Bank Interest rate (%) HDFC Bank 7.90 to 13.20 ICICI Bank 8.75 to 9.80 Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 to 13.3 Axis Bank 8.35 to 9.35 SBI 7.5 to 8.7 Union Bank of India 7.45 to 10 Canara Bank 7.40 to 10.25

State lenders State Bank of India (SBI): Based on 5.5% repo rate, SBI's EBLR is 8.15%. Therefore, current home loan interest rates are 7.5% to 8.7%.

Union Bank of India: Based on the repo rate of 5.5%, this bank's external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) is 8.25%. Current interest rates are in the range of 7.45% to 10% based on borrower's credit score.

Canara Bank: This lender's lending rate is 8.25% per annum. This bank charges interest in the range of 7.40% to 10.25%.