The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued draft amendment directions titled ‘Preventive Safeguards for Electronic Banking Transactions (EBTs)’ on 23 November, proposing additional controls to help customers protect themselves against digital payment fraud.

The proposals seek to give bank customers greater control over how and when their digital payment channels and cards can be used. The draft amendments cover commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks, among others.

Here is what the RBI has proposed and how it could benefit customers.

How will customers be able to disable digital payment channels? Banks will have to provide customers with the facility to disable one or more digital payment channels linked to their bank accounts, such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking. Once a channel is disabled by the customer, no customer-initiated debit transaction will be permitted through it until it is re-enabled.

Customers must also be able to re-enable these channels through the bank's physical or digital interfaces. This will require customer authentication, such as verifying their identity through an OTP or other approved security methods.

Can customers set their own UPI and digital payment limits? Yes. Under the draft, customers will be able to exercise the following controls at their option:

Transaction limit: Set a maximum amount for an individual transaction through a particular digital payment channel. For instance, a customer can restrict each transaction to ₹ 10,000.

10,000. Beneficiary-wise limit: Set a maximum daily payment limit for a particular beneficiary. For example, a customer can restrict payments to one beneficiary to ₹ 20,000 a day.

20,000 a day. Daily channel limit: Set an overall daily transaction limit for a particular digital payment channel. For instance, a customer can cap daily payments through a channel at ₹ 50,000.

50,000. Combined daily limit: Set a maximum daily transaction limit across all available digital payment channels taken together.

Time-based control: Set a time window during which one or more digital payment channels linked to the account will remain disabled. The draft noted that customer-set limits must remain “within the overall limits otherwise applicable to that channel”.

For example, if the bank permits a maximum UPI transaction of ₹1 lakh, a customer can set a lower limit of ₹20,000 per transaction but cannot increase it to ₹1.5 lakh.

Can customers switch off debit and credit cards? Banks will have to provide cardholders with the facility to switch cards on or off and set or modify transaction limits.

These controls will cover domestic and international transactions, including payments at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, ATMs, online transactions and contactless payments.

The limits set by customers will remain within the overall card limit, if any, prescribed by the issuer. These card-specific directions will not apply to Gift Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) cards, which are prepaid cards issued for gifting purposes, and Transit PPI cards, which are used to pay for public transport services.

Are these rules finalised? No. These are draft directions, and RBI has invited comments and feedback from regulated entities, members of the public, and other stakeholders until 14 December 2026. The rules will be finalised after considering the feedback received.