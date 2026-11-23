The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed new safeguards to help bank customers prevent fraudulent digital transactions. These include an emergency facility called the ‘Stop Switch’ to block outgoing payments, customer-controlled transaction limits and an option to nominate a trusted person to approve high-value transfers.

The proposals are part of RBI's draft amendments to its directions on responsible business conduct. The central bank aims to give customers greater control over digital payment facilities and strengthen banks' accountability in preventing electronic banking fraud.

These are draft proposals and are not yet operational. RBI has invited comments from stakeholders and the public until 14 December 2026. If finalised, the proposed safeguards will take effect from 1 July 2027, or an earlier date if banks choose to implement them sooner.

What is RBI's proposed Stop Switch? The Stop Switch is an emergency facility that will allow customers to immediately disable all customer-initiated outgoing debits from their bank accounts.

This could be useful when a customer suspects that their account, banking credentials or digital payment access has been compromised. Instead of contacting the bank separately to block individual payment channels, customers will be able to activate one facility to stop outgoing transactions.

Once activated, the Stop Switch will prevent customers from initiating debit transactions, creating new payment mandates, setting up fresh standing instructions or registering UPI on new third-party payment applications.

However, it will not freeze the entire bank account. Incoming payments and credits will continue, while existing recurring mandates and standing instructions will remain outside its scope. Bank-initiated debits, including loan instalments and bank charges, will also not be blocked.

Customers will be able to deactivate the facility after completing the prescribed authentication process. Banks may also introduce reasonable cooling-off periods or additional safeguards before restoring payment facilities.

Customers can set their own digital transaction limits RBI has proposed allowing customers to customise transaction limits across different digital payment channels instead of relying entirely on limits prescribed by banks or payment system operators.

Under the draft directions, customers will be able to set maximum limits for individual transactions, daily limits for specific beneficiaries and aggregate daily limits for individual payment channels.

They can also establish an overall daily limit covering all digital payment channels combined. Additionally, customers will be able to specify time windows during which selected payment channels should remain disabled.

For instance, a customer could restrict payments to a particular beneficiary to ₹20,000 a day, even if the bank permits a higher transaction amount. Similarly, a customer could set a maximum transaction limit of ₹10,000 on a particular payment channel.

These controls will extend to debit cards, credit cards and prepaid payment instrument cards. Customers will be able to switch domestic and international transactions on or off and set limits for ATM, point-of-sale, online and contactless payments.

Banks will also have to keep digital payment channels disabled by default when onboarding new customers. Such facilities can be activated only after customers provide explicit consent and complete the applicable authentication requirements.

Trusted person to approve high-value transfers Another significant proposal is the Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM), which will allow customers to nominate an individual aged 18 or above to provide an additional layer of authentication for high-value transfers.

The facility will be voluntary and available to all customers. Customers can nominate a trusted person through their bank's physical or digital channels. Banks will verify the nominated individual's identity using an officially valid document.

Customers can also decide the transaction threshold above which additional approval will be required.

Whenever a transfer exceeds this threshold, the trusted person will receive transaction details, including the amount and beneficiary information. The nominated individual will have one hour to authenticate the transaction. If the person rejects it or does not respond within the stipulated period, the transaction will be declined.

Both the customer and the nominated individual must provide explicit consent. Banks will also have to provide a 24-hour cooling-off period before activating the mechanism.

Importantly, the trusted person will not gain access to the customer's bank account, balance, fixed deposits, investments or insurance details. The person will also not be able to independently initiate transactions or become liable for transactions they approve or reject.

The mechanism will not apply to UPI transfers, merchant payments or recurring payments through standing instructions, e-mandates and NACH mandates.

When will the proposed RBI rules take effect? RBI has invited public comments on the draft directions until 14 December 2026.

If finalised, the proposed customer safeguards, including the Stop Switch, customised transaction limits and Trusted Person Mechanism, will take effect from 1 July 2027, or an earlier date if banks choose to implement them sooner.

Separately, RBI has proposed expanding the definition of bank negligence in cases involving fraudulent electronic banking transactions. This will cover failures to implement prescribed authentication requirements, send mandatory transaction alerts, provide round-the-clock fraud-reporting channels or act promptly after receiving customer complaints.

The proposed provisions will also cover certain system malfunctions, security breaches and instances of collusion involving bank employees or third parties engaged by banks.

These expanded provisions are proposed to take effect from 1 January 2027.

The draft directions cover commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, regional rural banks, local area banks and cooperative banks through separate amendments.