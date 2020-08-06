RBI pushes enhanced safety for cheques above 50,000

Positive pay ensures that your bank has as a way of ascertaining that the cheque has been issued by you and can be cleared. The provision will reduce the chances of fraud and cheques bouncing. Currently, the cheque truncation system (CTS) used for clearing cheques pan India covers 2% of total retail payments in terms and volume and 15% by value and the average value of cheque cleared in CTS presently is ₹82,000.