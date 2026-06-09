RBI raises inflation forecast, cuts growth estimates: Is it time to rethink your mutual fund portfolio?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy statement, has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. However, the central bank struck a cautious tone on the economic outlook, highlighting rising global uncertainties and inflationary risks.

According to Governor Sanjay Malhotra's statement on 5 June, during the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, “Global economic outlook remains clouded by the continuing geopolitical impasse in West Asia, as sharply escalating energy prices and global supply chain disruptions continue to hinder economic activity. Faced with difficult trade-offs, monetary policy has turned more cautious.”

Reflecting these concerns, the RBI revised its CPI inflation forecast for FY27 upwards from 4.6% to 5.1%, while lowering its real GDP growth projection from 6.9% to 6.6%.

With inflationary pressures building and many analysts expecting rate hikes later in FY27, investors are reassessing their investment strategies. But what should mutual fund investors do in such a scenario? Let's find out what experts have to say.

Should investors prefer short-duration or long-duration debt funds? A common view among experts is to favour short-duration debt funds over long-duration strategies.

According to Vaibhav Porwal, co-founder of Dezerv, when the next policy move is more likely to be a hike than a cut, the focus should shift from capital appreciation to income protection. “In this environment, accrual-oriented short-to-medium duration funds earn their place. Short-duration funds, money market funds and floating rate funds sit well because they carry limited sensitivity to rate movements while still offering competitive yields.”

He believes the current opportunity lies in locking into elevated yields through accrual strategies rather than positioning for capital gains from future rate cuts. “With the RBI on hold and a possibility of a 25-50 basis point hike by Q4 FY27 if inflation persists, holding long-duration funds exposes investors to mark-to-market losses they may not anticipate,” says Porwal.

Basant Bafna, Head – Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd, also sees value in the shorter end of the curve. “As such, while investors should give due regard to their investment horizon while making investment allocations, Ultra Short and Low Duration categories hold significant value as the curve remains significantly flat with tactical allocations into long duration.”

Abhishek Bisen, Head Fixed Income, Kotak Mutual Fund, echoed a similar view. “In this environment, short-duration and low-duration debt funds appear relatively better positioned as they can help contain mark-to-market volatility while benefiting from reinvestment at higher yields. Long-duration funds may remain more volatile owing to elevated duration risk, although long-term investors could consider accumulating gradually in the segment."

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Which equity fund categories are better positioned in the current scenario? On the equity side, experts suggest that investors may need to move away from expensive growth stories.

“On the equity side, the rate environment reinforces a preference for value over growth. When the cost of capital is elevated and rate cuts are not imminent, paying premium multiples for future earnings is a difficult bet. Funds with a value or quality tilt, or those with a disciplined active mandate, are better suited to this phase than momentum-heavy or growth-at-any-price strategies,” says Porwal.

“Within large caps, the positioning is straightforward: hold businesses at fair value, specifically in the 20x to 22x trailing P/E range, where earnings visibility is stable and pricing power exists to absorb margin pressure. In mid and small caps, active bottom-up selection is the right approach. Passive, broad-market allocation to this segment does not work well in the current environment,” he observed.

Nirali Bhansali, Equity Fund Manager, Samco Mutual Fund, also believes investors need to be selective. “On equities, it is a stock picker's market, and investors must be careful while selecting stocks with good growth potential and low valuation.”

Should investors consider hybrid funds to navigate volatility? For investors looking to navigate market volatility through a debt-and-equity mix, experts see merit in hybrid strategies.

“Balanced advantage funds are worth considering for investors who find it difficult to maintain discipline through volatility. They remove one of the most common behavioural errors, selling at the wrong moment, by rebalancing systematically,” Porwal noted.

Similarly, Bisen suggests that investors align hybrid allocations with their risk profile. “Asset allocation should be aligned with the risk appetite—ranging from debt hybrid for conservative investors to balanced advantage or multi-asset funds for those seeking dynamic diversification. Conservative hybrid and balanced advantage funds can help manage volatility through flexible debt–equity allocation.”

Bhansali also sees value in diversified hybrid products. “Balanced Advantage and Multi-Asset funds offer a sensible middle ground for those who prefer managed volatility.”

Are there any sectoral or thematic funds investors should be cautious about? Experts caution against chasing sectors or themes that have already delivered strong returns.

“The core rule is simple: don't chase performance,” says Porwal. “A few specific cautions worth flagging. On international funds: avoid niche sectoral exposures such as global gold, mining, or consumer brand funds. Stick to broader market international exposure where the diversification argument is real.”

Porwal also believes that India currently offers relatively better valuation comfort than many global markets, and investors should avoid taking excessive overseas exposure. “This is not the moment to tilt heavily toward global allocations. Keep international exposure modest, maintain a home tilt, and if you are adding, stagger the entry rather than deploying a lump sum.”

He also pointed out that “the opportunity is real in manufacturing, defence, chemicals, and energy transition, but it requires genuine stock-level conviction, not index exposure”.

Bhansali also advises caution towards sectors vulnerable to rising costs and global uncertainties. “It would be best to be cautious on export-heavy IT and energy-intensive sectors where companies cannot pass on rising input costs amid geopolitical tensions.”

What should investors keep in mind while navigating this phase? While inflation and interest-rate uncertainties remain key risks, experts stress that investors should avoid drastic portfolio changes based on short-term macro developments.

According to Porwal, the recent correction and valuation reset have improved the attractiveness of Indian equities from a long-term perspective. “First, panic is not a strategy. The valuation reset over the past 18 months has made Indian equities genuinely more attractive on most standard frameworks, not less. Staying invested through discomfort is how long-term wealth is built.”

He also believes that the drivers of market returns are changing. “The era of easy liquidity driving broad multiple expansion is on pause. Corporate execution, capital efficiency (specifically ROCE) and free cash flow conversion are now the actual drivers of wealth creation. That shift matters as much for fund selection as it does for individual stock picking.”

Bisen believes a balanced approach remains the best way to navigate the current environment. “Elevated crude prices could continue to add to inflationary pressures and remain a source of volatility, indirectly weighing on both debt and equity markets. A balanced and diversified approach with emphasis on quality and liquidity remains crucial in the current environment.”

Bhansali sums up the current investment strategy and says, “The bottom line is simple - stay short and liquid on fixed income and on equities, own businesses that don't need the macro to go their way to deliver returns. When the geopolitical dust finally settles, portfolios built on quality today will be the ones that emerge stronger.”