The RBI recently reduced the repo rate. How does this affect interest rates on vehicle loans? Should I expect my monthly payments to decrease? What factors should I consider before taking a car loan in this scenario? - Name withheld on request With the RBI's recent repo rate cut, we may expect lower lending rates for retail loans such as home loans and vehicle loans. However, it usually takes some time for customers to see these benefits, although a few loans that are directly linked to the repo rate may be available at lower rates for new borrowers.

As lenders adjust to the new base rates, the impact of rate cuts is transferred to all customers over three to six months. Eventually, this should improve consumer sentiment and lead to increased demand.

If you're looking to take a loan to buy a vehicle, keep the following factors in mind:

Current market interest rates

Expected rate transmission by banks

Urgency of purchase

Many banks and non-bank lenders offer competitive rates during the monetary policy easing cycle. There may be additional benefits such as zero foreclosure charges, minimal processing fees, and quick loan disbursement in a competitive scenario. For specific loan queries, contact a vehicle loan specialist at a bank or non-bank lender.