How will RBI’s rate cut affect my EMIs?

With the RBI's recent repo rate cut, we may expect lower lending rates for retail loans such as home loans and vehicle loans. However, it usually takes some time for customers to see these benefits, although a few loans that are directly linked to the repo rate may be available at lower rates for new borrowers.
As lenders adjust to the new base rates, the impact of rate cuts is transferred to all customers over three to six months. Eventually, this should improve consumer sentiment and lead to increased demand.
If you're looking to take a loan to buy a vehicle, keep the following factors in mind:
Also read: How additional factor authentication can secure online international payments
Many banks and non-bank lenders offer competitive rates during the monetary policy easing cycle. There may be additional benefits such as zero foreclosure charges, minimal processing fees, and quick loan disbursement in a competitive scenario. For specific loan queries, contact a vehicle loan specialist at a bank or non-bank lender.
Rajendra Kumar Setia is managing director & CEO of SK Finance Limited.