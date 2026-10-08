RBI rate hike by 25 bps: Should you lock into debt funds as bond yields rise? Axis MF outlines strategy for investors

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% has changed the outlook for fixed-income investors. The October policy marked the first rate hike since February 2023, while the central bank also shifted its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening.
For debt-fund investors, the key question now is whether rising yields make it a good time to invest or whether it is better to wait for the rate-hiking cycle to play out. The answer depends largely on the fund’s maturity profile and the investor’s time horizon.
The rate hike itself was not a complete surprise for markets. Bond yields had already risen substantially before the policy announcement. According to Axis MF Research, yields across the curve increased by around 25-30 basis points in the month preceding the policy, while 3-7 year government bond yields rose by 35-40 basis points. Yields then increased another 5-10 basis points immediately after the RBI’s decision.
The 10-year government security yield stood at 7.21% in October, compared with 6.78% in August. Axis MF expects the 10-year G-Sec yield to remain in the 7.10-7.40% range for the rest of 2026.
This matters because debt-fund returns are influenced by both the interest income earned on bonds and changes in bond prices. When yields rise, existing bonds generally face price pressure. Longer-duration funds are more sensitive to such movements because their portfolios have greater exposure to longer-maturity securities.
Axis MF Research believes the near-term environment could remain challenging for bond yields as the RBI tightens both rates and liquidity. The report expects another 50-75 basis points of rate hikes in the near term, although it says the pace and duration of tightening will depend on crude prices, global bond yields, domestic inflation and growth.
That suggests investors do not necessarily need to rush into long-duration debt funds immediately.
Instead, the research house prefers the 1-3 year segment, particularly high-quality corporate bonds. It says this part of the curve offers favourable carry, adequate liquidity and a relatively attractive risk-reward profile.
For investors who want to lock into higher yields while limiting sensitivity to further rate increases, shorter-duration debt strategies could therefore be more suitable than making an aggressive bet on long-duration funds.
Long-duration funds could eventually benefit if the rate-hiking cycle ends and yields start falling. But timing matters.
Axis MF remains neutral on government securities for now, citing factors including continued liquidity withdrawal by the RBI, fiscal risks and the deferment of Bloomberg index inclusion. It expects opportunities to tactically add duration as the rate-hiking cycle progresses and yields become more attractive.
The research house is also cautious about long-duration state development loans, or SDLs, because of elevated state borrowing and an unfavourable demand-supply balance.
Its broad strategy is therefore to earn carry at the shorter end of the curve, remain patient on duration and gradually increase duration when the risk-reward improves.
The research report suggests a gradual approach rather than making a large duration bet immediately. For the next three months, it recommends a neutral-to-slightly-long duration positioning, with money-market funds and tactical long-duration exposure as options. Over three to six months, it recommends adding duration after the initial rate hikes.
Over a six-to-12-month horizon, the report sees greater scope to increase duration if crude oil prices fall below $75 a barrel or if long-term bond yields, particularly 30-year and longer yields, cross 7.90%.
For retail investors, the takeaway is that the RBI’s rate hike does not automatically make every debt fund attractive. Shorter-maturity, high-quality debt funds may offer a better starting point while the rate cycle is still tightening. Investors with a longer horizon can gradually add duration as yields rise further, rather than trying to predict the exact peak in rates.
The outlook, however, remains sensitive to crude oil prices, the West Asia conflict, rupee depreciation and the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance. These factors could keep bond yields elevated for longer than expected.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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