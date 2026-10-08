RBI rate hike by 25 bps: Should you lock into debt funds as bond yields rise? Axis MF outlines strategy for investors

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% has changed the outlook for fixed-income investors. The October policy marked the first rate hike since February 2023, while the central bank also shifted its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening.

For debt-fund investors, the key question now is whether rising yields make it a good time to invest or whether it is better to wait for the rate-hiking cycle to play out. The answer depends largely on the fund’s maturity profile and the investor’s time horizon.

Bond yields have already moved higher The rate hike itself was not a complete surprise for markets. Bond yields had already risen substantially before the policy announcement. According to Axis MF Research, yields across the curve increased by around 25-30 basis points in the month preceding the policy, while 3-7 year government bond yields rose by 35-40 basis points. Yields then increased another 5-10 basis points immediately after the RBI’s decision.

The 10-year government security yield stood at 7.21% in October, compared with 6.78% in August. Axis MF expects the 10-year G-Sec yield to remain in the 7.10-7.40% range for the rest of 2026.

This matters because debt-fund returns are influenced by both the interest income earned on bonds and changes in bond prices. When yields rise, existing bonds generally face price pressure. Longer-duration funds are more sensitive to such movements because their portfolios have greater exposure to longer-maturity securities.

Should investors buy debt funds now? Axis MF Research believes the near-term environment could remain challenging for bond yields as the RBI tightens both rates and liquidity. The report expects another 50-75 basis points of rate hikes in the near term, although it says the pace and duration of tightening will depend on crude prices, global bond yields, domestic inflation and growth.

That suggests investors do not necessarily need to rush into long-duration debt funds immediately.

Instead, the research house prefers the 1-3 year segment, particularly high-quality corporate bonds. It says this part of the curve offers favourable carry, adequate liquidity and a relatively attractive risk-reward profile.

For investors who want to lock into higher yields while limiting sensitivity to further rate increases, shorter-duration debt strategies could therefore be more suitable than making an aggressive bet on long-duration funds.

What about long-duration debt funds? Long-duration funds could eventually benefit if the rate-hiking cycle ends and yields start falling. But timing matters.

Axis MF remains neutral on government securities for now, citing factors including continued liquidity withdrawal by the RBI, fiscal risks and the deferment of Bloomberg index inclusion. It expects opportunities to tactically add duration as the rate-hiking cycle progresses and yields become more attractive.

The research house is also cautious about long-duration state development loans, or SDLs, because of elevated state borrowing and an unfavourable demand-supply balance.

Its broad strategy is therefore to earn carry at the shorter end of the curve, remain patient on duration and gradually increase duration when the risk-reward improves.

How should debt-fund investors approach the next 6-12 months? The research report suggests a gradual approach rather than making a large duration bet immediately. For the next three months, it recommends a neutral-to-slightly-long duration positioning, with money-market funds and tactical long-duration exposure as options. Over three to six months, it recommends adding duration after the initial rate hikes.

Over a six-to-12-month horizon, the report sees greater scope to increase duration if crude oil prices fall below $75 a barrel or if long-term bond yields, particularly 30-year and longer yields, cross 7.90%.

For retail investors, the takeaway is that the RBI’s rate hike does not automatically make every debt fund attractive. Shorter-maturity, high-quality debt funds may offer a better starting point while the rate cycle is still tightening. Investors with a longer horizon can gradually add duration as yields rise further, rather than trying to predict the exact peak in rates.