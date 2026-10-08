RBI rate hike: How higher rates will impact your EMIs, FDs and debt funds

Shipra Singh
6 min read8 Oct 2026, 02:19 PM IST
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RBI raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50%, its first rate increase since February 2023.(REUTERS)
Summary
For borrowers, this would mean higher interest rates on home, vehicle and personal loans, while savers could benefit from better returns on fixed deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points (1 basis point or bps is equal to 0.01%) to 5.50% on Wednesday, its first hike since February 2023. The hike was a result of accelerating inflation and geopolitical uncertainty that has pushed up crude oil prices.

More importantly, the Monetary Policy Committee shifted its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening.’ Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank, said ‘calibrated tightening’ indicates another hike or a pause. Economists peg the hike at anywhere from 25 bps to 100 bps cumulatively in the current fiscal year.

For borrowers, this would mean higher interest rates on home, vehicle and personal loans, while savers could benefit from better returns on fixed deposits (FDs) and bonds.

Impact on borrowers

Floating-rate home loans linked to the repo rate will be directly affected, impacting both existing and new borrowers. Lenders have started increasing rates on new loans, particularly with the festive season approaching. As of Thursday, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Indian Bank, among others, had increased their repo-linked benchmark lending rate (RBLR) by 25 bps.

“I expect the increase to be passed on immediately for new customers. State Bank of India will announce its quarterly rate changes by 15 October and other major banks are likely to follow,” said Mangesh Zope, founder of Peaceful-Loans.

For existing borrowers, the transmission can vary across lenders, depending on the reset terms.

“SBI’s loan agreement says rates linked to the EBLR (external benchmark linked rate) reset on the 15th of every month, while ICICI Bank resets rates once a quarter. NBFCs could pass on the increase faster as it’s a rate hike,” said Zope.

Once the higher interest rate takes effect, lenders typically extend loan tenures and keep EMIs unchanged. This doesn’t mean the EMI can’t be increased—borrowers have to ask the lender to revise the EMI.

“A 25-bps hike’s impact will not be significant. At 7.5% over 25 years, the monthly EMI could rise by about 490 on a 30 lakh loan, 654 on 40 lakh and 817 on 50 lakh,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

But with another hike or a pause likely, borrowers should keep an eye on the loan tenure, Shetty added.

“Many lenders extend the tenure to keep the EMI unchanged, which feels easier but costs more over time,” he said.

A longer tenure results in higher interest outgo. Take the example of a 50 lakh loan at 7.75% with a 20-year tenure. If the rate rises to 8% and the EMI is unchanged, the tenure will increase by eleven months, and the borrower would pay about 3 lakh in additional interest than if the EMI was increased and the original tenure was retained. Keeping the tenure unchanged will increase the monthly EMI by about 775.

Also Read | RBI rate hike: What it means for loans, deposits and markets

Stretched repayment

When the rate rises but the EMI is unchanged, a larger portion of the EMI goes towards interest and less towards principal, which means the outstanding principal declines more slowly, stretching the repayment period and increasing the total interest paid over the loan tenure.

The impact is sharper if rate hikes are over 50 bps. In the example cited, if the loan rate rises from 7.75% to 8.5% and the EMI remains unchanged, the tenure would increase by almost three years and the borrower would pay about 10 lakh more in interest, compared to keeping the original 20-year tenure unchanged and increasing the EMI.

This impact will be pronounced for borrowers with a long repayment period ahead because interest continues to accrue on the outstanding principal for more years. For borrowers with less than 20%-30% of their total loan tenure left, the impact is less because most of the interest would already have been repaid.

As rates rise, Zope recommends increasing the EMI rather than extending the tenure if monthly cash flows permit. Shetty concurred and added small prepayments can be made every year to help limit the extra interest.

The rate hike could also affect new vehicle and personal loans, although the transmission is less direct than for repo-linked home loans. Higher policy rates push up lenders’ funding costs, which results in the repricing of new loans.

“New borrowers may see lenders reprice loans based on their funding costs and the borrower’s risk profile. Existing borrowers with floating rate personal and vehicle loans could see rates rise if lenders pass on the increase, while fixed rate borrowers may not see an immediate change,” said Shetty.

Impact on depositors

For savers, a rising interest-rate cycle can improve returns on new FDs. However, Shetty said deposit rates do not move in lockstep with the repo rate.

“Banks decide how much to raise FD rates based on their need for deposits, liquidity and competition for funds. This means a 25-bps repo rate hike need not translate into a similar increase in FD rates,” he said.

Currently, major private banks offer 6.3-7% on deposits of below 1 crore with tenures of one to two years, while some small finance banks offer rates of up to 8.1%.

“For depositors, this could keep FD rates firm and create some scope for upward repricing,” Shetty added.

Existing FDs will continue to earn the rate at which they were booked, so depositors will benefit from higher rates only when they make a fresh deposit or renew a maturing one. With further rate hikes likely, one option is to stagger deposits across maturities, allowing portions of the money to be reinvested if rates move higher.

The impact on bonds and debt mutual funds is more complicated. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions, so when yields rise, the price of existing bonds carrying lower coupons falls. Debt funds holding these securities consequently see mark-to-market losses.

Also Read | RBI rate hike dampens consumption stocks’ festive cheer

The impact is greater for longer-duration bonds, whose prices are more sensitive to changes in interest rates, while shorter-duration portfolios are relatively less affected.

Much of the latest RBI hike, however, had already been anticipated and was reflected in yields, limiting the immediate impact, particularly at the shorter end, said Lovaii Navlakhi, managing director and chief executive officer of International Money Matters. Investors who may need their money soon should therefore be cautious about taking additional duration risk.

“Investors in long-duration funds who need to withdraw soon could face losses as further increases in yields would push bond prices lower,” said Navlakhi. “For long-term investors who can withstand volatility, higher yields may offer an opportunity to invest gradually in long-duration funds. However, the RBI’s calibrated tightening stance suggests further hikes could follow, making the investment horizon crucial.”

Focus on accrual

Until there is greater clarity on where policy rates peak, investors should focus on accrual—the interest income earned from holding debt securities—rather than try to profit from a fall in yields subsequently, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said in a note. It sees value in AAA-rated bonds maturing in two to three years and yielding 7.75-8.25%. Edelweiss expects the repo rate to reach 6.25% by early 2027.

If the rate-hike cycle remains relatively shallow and economic growth holds up, however, investors need not overhaul their portfolios.

“It really is business as usual for investors with their asset allocation,” said Dhirendra Kumar, founder and CEO of Value Research.

Also Read | RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is trying to make up for lost time

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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