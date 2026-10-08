RBI rate hike: How higher rates will impact your EMIs, FDs and debt funds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points (1 basis point or bps is equal to 0.01%) to 5.50% on Wednesday, its first hike since February 2023. The hike was a result of accelerating inflation and geopolitical uncertainty that has pushed up crude oil prices.
More importantly, the Monetary Policy Committee shifted its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening.’ Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank, said ‘calibrated tightening’ indicates another hike or a pause. Economists peg the hike at anywhere from 25 bps to 100 bps cumulatively in the current fiscal year.