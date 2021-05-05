RBI refrains banks from acting against KYC non-compliant accounts till December

NEW DELHI : Taking cognizance of the problems bank customers were facing, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "advised" financial institutions to not take punitive action on accounts not compliant with periodic know-your-customer (KYC) updates, until December 2021. The central bank has also allowed banks to use digital channels to update KYC details.

In the current time when banks are opening savings account using digital KYC, some banks have frozen depositors' accounts as they didn't update the KYC. Some have asked customers to visit a branch with physical documents for KYC update if they wish to keep their account active despite the rising covid-19 cases.

According to the RBI's KYC regulations, financial institutions should update KYC periodically. It should be at least once in two years for high-risk customers, and for medium-risk depositors, it should be once in eight years. For the low-risk category, it's once in 10 years.

Low-risk customers can even do a self-certification if there's no change in their identities or addresses.

According to regulations, banks don't need to insist on the customer's physical presence for KYC updates. A bank can insist on physical presence only if it has doubts. Also, documents forwarded through email or post should be acceptable.

However, there were many cases where banks froze accounts of customers without intimating them. Some of them were pensioners and salaried customers, usually categorized as low risk. When they inquired, banks informed them that it took action as the KYC was not updated.

Some branches of public sector banks also insisted on customer visiting the branch to submit physical copies. Failing this, the bank would freeze the account. RBI's "advise" to financial institutions should bring relief to account holders.

The central bank has also rationalized some components of KYC. It has extended the scope of the video-based customer identification (V-CIP) process for new categories of customers, such as proprietorship firms and authorized signatories, and beneficial owners of legal entities.

RBI allowed financial institutions to use the Centralised KYC Registry (CKYCR) and accept documents electronically (including via DigiLocker) for identity proof. Banks can now convert limited KYC accounts that they had opened based on Aadhaar e-KYC to fully compliant KYC accounts after a V-CIP and other online verification processes.

Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.