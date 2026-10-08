RBI repo rate at 5.50%: Another 50 bps hike likely by March 2027 — which debt mutual funds suit 3–18 month horizons?

The Reserve Bank of India’s 25-basis-point (bps) repo rate hike has raised questions among debt fund investors about how further rate moves could affect bond yields and fund returns.

On October 7, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% from 5.25%. A higher repo rate typically pushes bond yields up and existing bond prices down, which can affect debt fund NAVs and returns.

As per the Kotak Mutual Fund October 2026 report, it now expects another 50 bps of rate hikes by March 2027, taking the repo rate to 6%, citing the RBI’s shift from neutral to a calibrated tightening stance and its higher FY27 CPI inflation projection of 5.2% from 5%.

Here’s what debt-fund investors should consider across 3-, 12- and 18-month investment horizons now.

How have bond markets reacted to the RBI rate hike? According to a Kotak MF report, the 10-year G-Sec yield initially hardened by 5–6 bps to around 7.25% before easing back to about 7.20%. Meanwhile, the 30-year G-Sec yield softened to around 7.69% on October 7.

Market pricing currently appears more aggressive than the likely policy path implied by the RBI, leaving room for expectations to moderate over time. The fund house expects the yield curve to flatten further during the remainder of the tightening cycle, with shorter and intermediate maturities likely to adjust more than the long end.

Long-duration G-Secs remain attractive for medium- to long-term investors at yields near 7.70%. However, yields could test 7.90–8% in the coming months, making staggered allocation more suitable for investors with longer horizons.

Which debt funds suit an investment horizon of at least 3 months? For investors with a minimum three-month horizon, ultra-short-duration, money-market and low-duration funds can be considered, according to Kotak MF.

Abhishek Bisen, Head–Fixed Income, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the shorter-end yield curve remains relatively steep, allowing investors to earn attractive yields even over a brief holding period. These categories also have limited interest-rate sensitivity, which can help contain mark-to-market volatility and provide greater capital stability.

Which debt funds suit a 12-month investment horizon? For investors with at least a one-year horizon, corporate bond, short-duration and banking & PSU funds may be considered, according to the report.

Bisen said corporate bond spreads remain attractive, while portfolio yields to maturity are approaching 8% on a gross basis. Over a one-year horizon, accrual income becomes a more important driver of returns, while the impact of interim interest-rate volatility tends to reduce.

This combination of attractive carry and moderate duration risk could offer a favourable risk-reward profile for investors willing to stay invested for 12 months, he added.

Which debt funds suit an over 18-month longer horizon? For investors with an over 18-month horizon, Kotak MF recommends considering gilt, dynamic bond, long-duration, income-plus arbitrage FoFs and target-maturity funds.

Bisen said this segment requires a longer-term perspective and an understanding that bond markets often anticipate and price policy actions well in advance. The recent rise in 10-year G-Sec yields, while 30-year yields softened, suggests that much of the tightening cycle may already be priced in.

As yields move closer to 8%, fresh investments offer more attractive accrual potential. Investors with longer horizons could benefit from both accrual income and potential capital gains if yields stabilise or decline over time, he noted.

Investment horizon Debt fund categories At least 3 months Ultra-short-term, money market, low-duration At least 12 months Corporate bond, short-duration, banking & PSU More than 18 months Gilt, dynamic bond, long-duration, income-plus arbitrage FoFs, target-maturity *Source: Kotak Mutual Fund October 2026 report

Also Read | RBI MPC rate decision: Key mutual fund portfolio changes to make after Oct 7

What should debt fund investors do if the RBI does not hike rates as expected? “If the RBI raises rates differently than expected or keeps the policy rate unchanged, investors should first assess the magnitude of the rate hike and the timing of any further tightening,” Bisen said.

Market expectations already factor in roughly 100 bps of tightening, while the probability of a significantly larger-than-expected rate-hike cycle appears low. Any additional hikes are also likely to be several months away, allowing yields to adjust gradually.