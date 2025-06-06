RBI repo rate cut by 50 bps: What fixed deposit investors should do now

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% on June 6, 2025. This marks the third consecutive cut this year. This move aims to stimulate economic growth amid easing inflation, thus bringing challenges for fixed deposit (FD) investors as banks are expected to lower FD interest rates in a response to this move.

Expert Views Deepak Kumar Jain, Founder and CEO of InvestManager.in, stated that “The RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps)—bringing the total rate cut to 100 bps this calendar year—is welcome news for borrowers. Lower lending rates mean reduced EMIs and improved loan affordability, especially for high-value loans like home loans and education loans.”

“However, this development brings a contrasting impact for fixed deposit (FD) investors. As interest rates soften, FD returns are likely to decline, possibly settling around or below 7% per annum. For many conservative investors who rely on FDs for safe and stable income, this trend poses a significant challenge”, he added further.

Amit Bansal, Founder, BharatLoan, believes that, "The RBI’s bold move to cut the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5% and slash the CRR by 100 bps is a decisive step toward easing systemic liquidity. With ₹2.5 lakh crore expected to be released through the CRR reduction, this injection will significantly reduce the cost of funds for NBFCs like ours.”

He further added that, “Combined with the RBI’s revised FY26 inflation forecast of 3.7%, well below its 4% target, this policy signals a pro-growth shift, offering room to extend affordable credit to India’s large salaried middle class, especially at a time when urban demand is rebounding and investment activity is picking up.”

Impact on fixed deposit returns With a cumulative deduction of 100 basis points in the repo rate in 2025, banks have been steadily decreasing the fixed deposit interest rates. According to SBI research fixed deposit rates have declined by 30 to 70 basis points since February 2025. Short and medium term fixed deposits are likely to witness the most serious rate cuts.

For example a 1 year fixed deposit rate dropping from 7% to 6.5% would result in ₹5,000 less annual interest on a ₹10 lakh deposit.

Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini, stated that, “Many FD investors were feeling settled, rates had gone up, banks were offering decent returns, and it looked like a good time to park money safely. But with the RBI unexpectedly cutting the repo rate by 50 bps, that comfort is starting to fade.”

He further elaborated that, “If you have already locked into a high-rate FD, you are in a good spot. But if you are planning fresh deposits, this might be the moment to act. We feel it makes sense to consider medium to long-term FDs now, before rates slide further.”

“That said, it doesn’t have to be an FD-only strategy. Debt mutual funds, especially short-duration and target maturity ones are starting to look a lot more attractive. They come with tax efficiency and flexibility that FDs often lack. And for those looking for safety with steady returns, RBI’s floating rate savings bonds at 8.05% are definitely worth considering.”

Impact of Taxation on FD Returns The situation worsens when one considers taxation. FD interest is fully taxable (Excluding interest exemption of up to ₹10,000 under Section 80TTA for non-senior citizens and ₹1,00,000 under Section 80TTB for senior citizens) at the investor’s marginal income tax rate. For individuals in the highest tax bracket (30%), the effective post-tax return from a 7% FD falls to below 5%, which may not even keep pace with inflation.

Effective Returns from Fixed Deposits (Illustrative Table)

FD Interest (Pre-Tax) Rate Tax (%) Slab Post Tax (%) 7.0% 5% 6.65% 7.0% 20% 5.60% 7.0% 30% 4.90%

Note: The actual return may vary depending on applicable cess and surcharge.

Strategies for FD investors amid falling rates In a rapidly declining interest rate environment, fixed deposit investors can consider the following methods:

Laddering FDs : Stagger your investments across various maturities to manage reinvestment risks and maintain proper liquidity.

: Stagger your investments across various maturities to manage reinvestment risks and maintain proper liquidity. Exploring small savings schemes : Government sponsored schemes such as Senior Citizen Scheme or National Savings Certificates often offer higher returns and are less sensitive to repo rate changes.

: Government sponsored schemes such as Senior Citizen Scheme or National Savings Certificates often offer higher returns and are less sensitive to repo rate changes. Considering short-term corporate bonds : High ranked 2-3 year corporate bonds may also assist in providing better yields compared to traditional FDs.

: High ranked 2-3 year corporate bonds may also assist in providing better yields compared to traditional FDs. Evaluating hybrid mutual funds : These funds invest in a mix of debt and equity. This has the potential to offer higher returns with moderate risk.

: These funds invest in a mix of debt and equity. This has the potential to offer higher returns with moderate risk. Monitoring inflation trends: With CPI inflation projected at 3.7% for FY26, real returns from FDs may be minimal, emphasizing the need for diversified investment strategies. Investors can also look to move towards equity mutual funds in such a scenario. Hence, the RBI’s recent rate cuts underline the importance for fixed deposit investors to reassess their investment goals and strategies. Given traditional fixed deposits provide safety, their diminishing returns in a low interest rate environment necessitate exploring alternative investment avenues.

Diversification of investments and staying informed about economic indicators can provide investors the path to navigate this challenging landscape.