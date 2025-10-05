Locking in higher returns: Why now is a good time for debt investment
Despite the Reserve Bank of India's recent rate cut, prevailing yield levels in the government and corporate bond markets have been rising, making current price levels more appealing for fresh debt investments.
For investment in debt instruments, you can purchase them directly, or you can invest in debt funds. The relevant parameter is yield-to-maturity or YTM. This is the annualized return you will earn, provided you hold the bond till maturity. The higher the YTM at the entry level, the better for you.