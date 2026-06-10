How the spread impacts your home loan EMI

Ananya Grover
8 min read10 Jun 2026, 09:50 AM IST
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As lenders reserve their lowest rates for borrowers with 800-plus credit scores, spreads are becoming as important as the repo rate in determining home loan costs.
Summary
Understanding the spread can make the difference between assuming you are benefiting from an RBI rate cut and discovering that much of the benefit has been offset by the bank's pricing decisions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 125 basis points to 5.25% through 2025 before shifting to a neutral stance and keeping rates unchanged at its last two policy meetings.

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to other banks, serving as the benchmark interest rate that influences most floating-rate home loans linked to the External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR).

For home-loan borrowers, that should have meant cheaper loans. But a closer look may reveal a different picture.

The reason lies in a less visible component of loan pricing: the spread. Understanding it can make the difference between assuming you are benefiting from a rate cut and discovering that much of the benefit has been offset by the bank's pricing decisions.

How does it work?

Since October 2019, the RBI has required banks to link all floating-rate retail loans to an external benchmark, typically the repo rate. This pricing system is commonly referred to as the EBLR.

Also Read | The hidden cost of carrying your home loan

When the repo rate changes, the benchmark rate changes as well. But the interest rate a borrower ultimately pays is made up of two parts: the benchmark and a spread. The benchmark is linked to the RBI's policy rate, whereas the spread is determined by the bank and reflects factors such as the borrower's credit profile, loan-to-value ratio, operating costs and commercial considerations.

For new loans, under the banking regulator's EBLR framework, banks are free to determine their own spreads. While credit-risk factors such as credit scores and loan-to-value ratios play an important role, lenders also have discretion to factor in broader commercial considerations and customer relationships when pricing loans.

For existing loans, Mukesh Chand, senior counsel, Economic Laws Practice, explained that while RBI guidelines generally provide that the spreads should not be increased during the tenure of the loan, an increase in the credit-risk premium component of the spread may be permissible where there is a significant deterioration in the borrower’s credit profile.

Banks retain discretion in terms of board-approved policies, the loan contract, and the RBI framework for reviewing and revising components of the spread. However, he added, banks generally don't increase spreads for existing borrowers because of the competitive landscape and customer retention considerations.

These policies are mentioned in the loan agreements, as the RBI mandates that banks disclose any provisions or clauses that allow for the revision of the costs of various components in the spread.

Some sanction letters seen by Mint state that banks are entitled to change the credit-risk premium at any time or at a specified time, such as after two years, when a borrower’s credit assessment changes, and the operating cost component can also be changed at the bank’s discretion.

According to Jagadeesh Mohan, chief executive of EMI Saver, repricing happens annually or every three years, and it is important to periodically review not just your interest rate but also tenure.

Part of the reason spreads have increased is that banks themselves are under margin pressure, Mohan said, adding that while margins on home loans are relatively thin, they help banks acquire customers who may later buy other products such as insurance, investment services, credit cards and personal loans.

Also Read | New emergency credit scheme to aid banks, limit bad loans, brokerages say

Due to this, many lenders have increasingly relied on risk-based pricing and wider spreads to protect profitability, particularly for borrowers who do not fall into their top credit-score bands.

How important is a credit score?

An analysis of historical home loan rates offered by the country's five largest banks, sourced from Paisabazaar, shows that between February 2025, when the RBI began its rate-cut cycle, and the end of May 2026, lenders reduced home loan rates by 65 to 125 basis points. While some passed on the full benefit of the repo rate cuts, others transferred only half of it by increasing spreads for new borrowers.

However, the advertised rates apply only to borrowers with exceptional credit profiles, typically those with credit scores above 780-800. According to a TransUnion CIBIL report, the average credit score among monitoring consumers stood at 728 as of December 2025.

For borrowers with scores below 780, the picture looks very different. In some cases, home loan rates for new borrowers have increased despite the RBI's 2025 easing cycle, driven by a widening spread.

Data from Peaceful-Loans, a home loan advisory company, shows that State Bank of India, which reserves its lowest rates for borrowers with CIBIL scores of 825 and above, increased rates for the 750-824 score bucket from 7.55% on or before 31 March to 7.70% from 1 April 2026 on new loans. Similarly, ICICI Bank raised rates for borrowers with scores between 780 and 799 from 7.30% to 7.60%, while Union Bank of India increased rates for the 750-799 category from 7.3% to 7.35% over the same period.

These banks did not respond to Mint queries till press time.

Amit Prakash, co-founder and chief business officer of Urban Money, a loan advisory platform, said banks have increasingly adopted sharper risk-based pricing models. “As a result, the transmission of lower rates is not uniform across all borrower segments,” he said.

Prakash said banks are increasingly reserving their most competitive rates for borrowers with scores above 780-800, while widening spreads for the 700-780 segment. He said lenders are differentiating more aggressively based on credit quality, repayment behaviour, income stability and overall risk assessment. Historically, pricing differences within the 750-plus score range were narrower at many lenders.

“A credit score above 780 or 800 is genuinely rare, and only an estimated 10-20% of borrowers reach that level. Banks increasingly treat the 750-799 band as a statistical grey zone when it comes to longer tenure home loans. The borrower is not risky enough to reject, but not clean enough to fully trust over a 20-30 year tenure,” said Harsh Grover, co-founder of LoansJagat.

According to Grover, a score in this range often signals one single past repayment issue, a delayed EMI or a period of high credit utilization.

At Bank of Maharashtra, a salaried borrower with a CIBIL score above 800 gets a home loan rate of 7.10%, while a borrower with a score between 750 and 799 pays 7.25%. In other words, a score that would once have comfortably qualified for the best rates now attracts a higher borrowing cost.

What do rising spreads mean?

Even small differences in spreads can have a meaningful impact over a 15-20 year loan tenure, said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

Consider a borrower taking a home loan of 80 lakh for 20 years. At an interest rate of 8%, the EMI works out to approximately 66,900, and the total interest paid over the loan tenure comes to around 80.6 lakh. If the rate rises by just 10 basis points to 8.10%, the EMI increases to roughly 67,400, and the total interest paid rises to about 81.8 lakh.

Also Read | Banks vs HFCs: What home loan borrowers must know

That seemingly small increase adds nearly 1.2 lakh in interest costs over the life of the loan. A 25-50 basis point increase can translate into several lakhs of additional interest.

These calculations are illustrative and assume that the revised rate remains in effect throughout the loan tenure. In practice, floating-rate home loans are repriced periodically, which may alter their actual cost.

Mangesh Zope, founder of Peaceful-Loans, said that when three or four large banks control roughly 60-65% of the home loan market, they gain considerable pricing power. According to him, some lenders have used that advantage over the past 12-14 months by gradually increasing spreads for new borrowers whenever market conditions allow.

“They increase the margin by around 15 basis points and observe whether volumes fall. If demand remains stable, the higher spread directly benefits bank profitability,” he said. Borrowers who took loans 12-18 months ago may still be paying lower spreads for similar credit profiles, unless newer loans with higher spreads refinance their loans. According to Zope, these changes primarily affect new borrowers.

For example, he said SBI's home loan rate for a borrower with the same CIBIL score is currently about 0.3 percentage points higher than it was 12-14 months ago.

How to navigate?

Shetty believes that a borrower may focus on RBI rate decisions, but the spread applied by the lender ultimately determines the final borrowing cost.

“Borrowers with similar profiles may receive materially different loan offers across banks. In a market where some lenders are maintaining spreads while others are adjusting them, periodic review of the loan rate becomes important. If the gap between a borrower's existing rate and prevailing market rates becomes significant, refinancing or negotiating with the existing lender may help reduce the overall interest burden over the life of the loan,” he said.

Also Read | Will you benefit from the home loan rate cuts?

Mohan advises borrowers to monitor their credit scores and seek a rate review if their score rises above 800. If the lender refuses, borrowers can use competing loan offers to negotiate or refinance. He also recommends considering a home-loan overdraft facility, where surplus funds parked in the linked account reduce the balance on which interest is charged.

As lenders sharpen risk-based pricing and reserve their best rates for borrowers closer to the 800-plus range, the spread has become almost as important as the repo rate in determining borrowing costs. For borrowers, comparing lenders, monitoring credit scores and periodically reviewing loan terms may matter as much as the next RBI rate move.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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