In its first monetary policy meet after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points. So, this will definitely bring cheers to the fixed deposit investors as very soon the banks will start passing on the benefits to the customers in terms of hike in deposit rates.

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said that it will be closely scrutinised to see how much the banks increase their FD rates after the policy rate hike in February.

“It's indeed accurate that an increase in bank lending rates will have a direct impact on both bank depositors and new loan borrowers. Banks raise the interest rate on their consumer loans following an increase in the repo rate, and they often extend the loan's term rather than increasing the monthly EMI after the loan interest rate hike," stated Gupta.

Latest bank FD rates

Currently, the top banks, such as State Bank of India (SBI), Axis bank, HDFC, ICICI and Kotak Bank, offer an interest rate in the range of 3% - 6.35%. For a tenor of 2 years, the interest rate of SBI FDs is 6.75%, Axis bank FDs is 7.26%, HDFC bank FDs is 7%, ICICI bank FDs is 7%, and Kotak bank FDs is 6.75%. However, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank offer interest rates at 7.5% for 2 years FD.

RBI MPC raises repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India decided to raise the key benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent on Wednesday. Four out of six members of MPC have decided to go ahead with this hike in the repo rate, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day meeting on February 6 amid the rate hiking spree that started in May last year to check inflation.

The central bank increased the important benchmark interest rate (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) in its review of the country's monetary policy in December, following three consecutive rises of 50 bps.