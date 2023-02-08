RBI repo rate hike: Best time to book your fixed deposits (FDs)?
- RBI repo rate hike: Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech said that it will be closely scrutinised to see how much the banks increase their FD rates after the policy rate hike in February
In its first monetary policy meet after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points. So, this will definitely bring cheers to the fixed deposit investors as very soon the banks will start passing on the benefits to the customers in terms of hike in deposit rates.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×