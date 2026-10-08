RBI rate hike: What lies ahead for the economy

Joydeep Sen
4 min read8 Oct 2026, 03:32 PM IST
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Inflation is expected to ease after December, although it remains above RBI’s 4% target midpoint.(Reuters)
Summary
More rate hikes are coming. The question is how much

In the run-up to the policy review, there was widespread expectation that the interest rate hike cycle would be set in motion. Inflation is inching up and will move up further. Globally, central banks are hiking interest rates, and bond yields are at multi-decade highs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did the expected. The monetary policy committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) from 5.25 to 5.50%. The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends funds to banks, if and when required. This rate is the pivot for interest rates across the system. By raising the repo rate, the central bank signalled that bank deposit and lending rates should rise.

Apart from the rate hike, there is a stance on future monetary policy formulation. This stance was changed from neutral to ‘calibrated tightening'. It was mentioned that ‘policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook', i.e., depending on inflation, they would execute further rate hikes.

On inflation, RBI's earlier view, communicated during the policy review on 5 August, was an average of 5% for fiscal year 2026-27. In this review, the projection was revised upward to average 5.2% over the year. The encouraging part from a growth perspective was that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for FY27, which was 6.7% at the previous review meeting on 5 August, has been revised upward to an average of7.1% over the year.

This is substantial. Our GDP growth rate in the first quarter, April to June 2026, at 7.8%, was a positive surprise. Economists are now resetting growth projections higher.

Also Read | RBI rate hike: How higher rates will impact your EMIs, FDs and debt funds

What lies ahead

To state the obvious, further rate hikes lie ahead. The question is the extent of those hikes. It has been mentioned that it depends on how inflation pans out. Given that projected inflation for FY27 is 5.2% and for the June quarter is 5.6%, at least another 25bp rate hike is due, probably in the next review on 4 December 2026.

The rationale is that in the December quarter, inflation is expected to average 6%, which is at the upper end of RBI’s 4% +/- 2% target band. Thereafter, there may or may not be another hike of 25bps. Post December 2026, inflation is expected to inch down, averaging 5.7% in the March quarter and 5.6% in the June quarter of FY28.

Impact on Bank deposits and loans

Your loan rates would rise, particularly the floating-rate ones. The interest rate reset occurs more quickly in floating-rate loans. Usually, one would expect bank deposit rates to move up as well, on RBI rate hike(s). That would happen gradually over time.

At the current juncture, banking system liquidity is very high, and banks are in no hurry to get more deposits. The reason is that there have been significant inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), accounts. Banks have swapped these deposits, which are in US dollars, with RBI and received rupee liquidity.

It is expected that banking system liquidity will normalize from the current surplus state, and that is when we can expect better deals on bank deposits.

Impact on markets

Theoretically, higher interest rates are bad for both equity and bond markets. The logic is that higher interest rates mean a higher cost of money, hence less money would chase stocks. However, currently, there are other overwhelming factors.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out in a big way. Higher bond yields abroad, particularly in the US, are an option for FPIs, in addition to emerging market equity. There is buying support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), particularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs). Buying through mutual fund SIPs is higher in small- and mid-cap funds, while FPIs have sold more in large-cap stocks. Ultimately, higher interest rates would not have much incremental impact on the current dynamics.

In the bond market, rate hikes are bad as bond yields, i.e., traded levels for bond deals in the secondary market move up when RBI is signalling rates upward. However, the bond market was already prepared for this hike. The 10-year government bond yield, even before this hike, was at 7.2%. Yields have moved up after the hike, but only marginally.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author.

Also Read | RBI rate hike: What it means for loans, deposits and markets

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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