Now, the rate of interest on the popular, 390-day (12 months and 25 days) deposit has been increased by 30 bps to 5.5% and that on the 23-month deposit by 35 bps to 5.6%. Going by the revised rates, the bank’s other deposits such as the 364-day deposit is now offering 5.25%, and the 365-day – 389-day deposit gives 5.4%. Senior citizen customers, that is, those 60 years and above will get an additional 50 bps on these rates.