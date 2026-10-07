RBI repo rate hike: How will the 25 bps increase affect your home-loan EMI? Experts explain

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, marking the first increase since February 2023. For home-loan borrowers, the rate hike could translate into a higher EMI or a longer repayment tenure, depending on the lender and the loan's reset mechanism.
The impact will be quicker for borrowers with floating-rate home loans linked to external benchmarks such as the repo rate. Existing borrowers should check their loan's benchmark and reset frequency to understand when the rate hike could affect their repayments, said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.
The impact of the 25-basis-point hike will depend on the outstanding loan amount, remaining tenure and the interest rate applicable to the borrower.
For illustration, at an interest rate of 7.5% over a 25-year tenure, the monthly EMI could rise by about ₹490 on a ₹30 lakh loan, ₹654 on a ₹40 lakh loan and ₹817 on a ₹50 lakh loan once the increase is passed on, said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.
Outstanding home loan
Approx. monthly EMI increase
Approx. additional interest over tenure
|₹30 lakh
|₹490
|₹1.50 lakh
|₹40 lakh
|₹654
|₹1.96 lakh
|₹50 lakh
|₹817
|₹2.45 lakh
|Source: BankBazaar
The actual impact will vary depending on the borrower's loan terms and the lender's reset mechanism.
Shetty said the effect on borrowers would be gradual. The latest increase is one-fifth of the 125 basis points of rate cuts delivered earlier, meaning much of the relief from those earlier cuts remains in place.
A rate hike does not necessarily mean that every borrower will immediately see a higher EMI. Lenders may also extend the repayment tenure while keeping the EMI unchanged.
"Many lenders extend the tenure to keep the EMI unchanged, which feels easier but costs more over time," Shetty said.
Agarwal said existing home-loan borrowers should check with their lender whether the increase will be reflected through a higher EMI or a longer tenure and evaluate which option works better for their cash flows.
For borrowers whose tenure is extended, the monthly outgo may remain stable, but the longer repayment period can increase the overall interest cost.
Borrowers should first check the benchmark against which their loan is linked and the frequency at which the interest rate resets.
The transmission of the rate hike is expected to be quickest for home loans linked to the repo rate, Agarwal said. The impact on other floating-rate loans will depend on their respective benchmarks and reset cycles.
Shetty said borrowers should ask their lender how the rate change will be applied. Making a small prepayment each year could also help reduce the additional interest burden.
For prospective homebuyers, the higher repo rate means new loans linked to external benchmarks could become more expensive.
However, Agarwal said buyers should not compare loans only on the headline interest rate. They should also look at the benchmark, the lender's spread over that benchmark and other charges.
Homebuyers who are financially ready should not defer a purchase solely because of a rate hike, she said. Home loans are long-term commitments during which interest rates can go through multiple cycles of increases and decreases.
Borrowers should therefore assess their long-term repayment capacity and maintain sufficient headroom for potential changes in their EMI, rather than trying to time the interest-rate cycle, Agarwal said.
For existing borrowers, the immediate priority is to understand how their lender will transmit the 25 bps hike and whether the adjustment will come through a higher EMI, a longer tenure or both.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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