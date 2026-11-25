The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) under the same bucketing structure as the 2025 list, according to its announcement on 23 November 2026.

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The RBI first designated SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016, respectively. HDFC Bank was classified as a D-SIB in 2017, alongside the other two lenders.

But what does being a D-SIB mean, why does the RBI identify these banks, and does their classification offer greater safety for your money?

What are Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)? The RBI introduced the Framework for Dealing with Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) on 22 July 2014, which was subsequently updated on 28 December 2023.

Under this framework, banks are identified as systemically important based on their size, interconnectedness, complexity, and the availability of alternative financial institutions that can provide similar services.

According to the RBI framework, “Some banks, due to their size, cross-jurisdictional activities, complexity, lack of substitutability and interconnectedness, become systemically important.”

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In simple terms, these are banks whose failure could disrupt the wider banking system and economic activity because of their extensive operations and connections with other financial institutions.

The RBI describes these institutions as “Too Big To Fail” (TBTF) banks. Their failure could have consequences beyond the bank itself, potentially affecting depositors, businesses, and the broader financial system.

The RBI, therefore, identifies such banks and imposes additional capital requirements to strengthen their ability to absorb losses. The list of D-SIBs is announced every year in November.

How does RBI identify D-SIBs? The RBI follows a two-step process to identify D-SIBs:

First, selection of banks: Banks are shortlisted based on their size, with those having a size exceeding 2% of GDP considered for assessment. The RBI may also include certain large foreign banks because of their activities in specialised financial markets.

Second, assessment of systemic importance: The RBI calculates a composite Systemic Importance Score (SIS) using four indicators: size, interconnectedness, lack of readily available substitutes, and complexity. Banks crossing the prescribed systemic importance threshold are designated as D-SIBs and placed in different buckets according to their scores. The latest classification is based on data collected from banks as of 31 March 2026.

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What additional requirements must D-SIBs meet? D-SIBs must maintain additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, over and above the regular capital adequacy requirements.

CET1 capital is the highest-quality form of a bank's capital, comprising instruments such as common equity and disclosed reserves. It helps banks absorb losses while continuing their operations. The RBI has retained the following D-SIB classification and additional capital requirements in its 2026 list:

Bucket Bank Additional CET1 requirement 5 None 1.00% 4 SBI 0.80% 3 None 0.60% 2 HDFC Bank 0.40% 1 ICICI Bank 0.20% *Source: RBI - 23 November 2026 List

These requirements are calculated as a percentage of the bank's Risk-Weighted Assets (RWAs), which reflect the risk associated with its loans and other exposures.

The additional CET1 requirements apply at both the solo and consolidated levels of a D-SIB, in line with existing capital adequacy provisions.

SBI with the highest systemic importance score must maintain additional CET1 capital equivalent to 0.8% of its Risk-Weighted Assets (RWAs).

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Does D-SIB classification make your money safer? D-SIB classification brings additional regulatory safeguards because these banks must maintain extra capital to absorb potential losses. This strengthens their ability to withstand financial stress and reduces the risk that their difficulties could disrupt the wider banking system.

However, D-SIB status does not mean a bank cannot fail or that all its deposits are guaranteed by the government. Nor does it increase the deposit insurance cover available to its customers.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures eligible deposits, including savings, fixed, current and recurring deposits, up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, covering both principal and interest.

For example, if you have ₹8 lakh in savings and fixed deposits combined in SBI, DICGC will insure only up to ₹5 lakh, including both principal and interest. The remaining amount of ₹3 lakh will not be covered by deposit insurance. The ₹5 lakh limit applies to all eligible deposits held by you in the same bank, across its branches.

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The ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance cover applies to all insured commercial and cooperative banks, including foreign bank branches, regional rural banks and urban cooperative banks. However, primary cooperative societies are excluded.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the RBI's official website for the latest updates.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.