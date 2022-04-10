RBI review points to interest rate increases soon

First is a projection on inflation, on the basis of which the RBI decides on interest rates. In the previous policy review on 10 February, the RBI projected consumer price index (CPI) inflation for 2022-23 at 4.5%. This was much lower than the forecast of economists and analysts, who were north of 5%. Thereafter, we had high prices of crude oil, metal and fertilizer prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war. RBI revisited these issues and revised the projection upwards to 5.7% for 2022-23. It is a steep revision, from 4.5% to 5.7%, which implies the RBI will look to rate hikes to contain inflation.