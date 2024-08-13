RBI says depositors can seek premature withdrawal of deposits opened with NBFCs: All you need to know

The RBI circular stipulates that in cases of critical illness, 100 per cent of the principal sum of the deposit can be paid to individual depositors prematurely at the request of depositors.

MintGenie Team
Published13 Aug 2024, 07:10 PM IST
A number of regulations applicable to NBFCs were reviewed and revised rules were detailed in the RBI circular dated August 12.
A number of regulations applicable to NBFCs were reviewed and revised rules were detailed in the RBI circular dated August 12.

Have you ever wondered what you would do if you had a fixed deposit with an NBFC but wanted to prematurely withdraw it due to an emergency? Well, the latest guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) make provision for this.

The banking regulator released a regulatory framework via a circular dated August 12 relating to HFCs (Housing finance companies) and NBFCs (Non-banking Finance Companies).

Also Read | RBI tightens liquidity norms for mortgage lenders, puts them at par with NBFCs

A number of regulations applicable to NBFCs were reviewed and revised regulations were shared in the central bank's latest circular.

These regulations list the guidelines regarding the acceptance of public deposits. They also state that NBFCs are meant to repay deposits to enable depositors to meet certain emergent expenses.

Depositors to seek premature withdrawal in such cases:

I. Tiny deposits: When the deposits are tiny (i.e., deposits not exceeding 10,000 in value), they can be paid prematurely to depositors when the depositor makes a request before the expiry of three months from the date of acceptance of such deposits, in entirety, without interest.

II. Other deposits: In the case of other public deposits, not more than 50 per cent of the principal sum of the deposit or 5 lakh, whichever is lower, may be prematurely paid to individual depositors, at the depositors' request, before the expiry of three months from the date of acceptance of such deposits, without interest.

The remaining amount with interest at the contracted rate will be governed by the provisions of the extant directions as applicable to public deposits.

Also Read | What things do I need to consider for buying a critical illness insurance plan?

III. Critical illness: In cases of critical illness, 100 per cent of the principal sum of the deposit may be prematurely paid to individual depositors at the depositors' request, before the expiry of three months from the date of acceptance of such deposits, without interest.

IV. Calamity: Expenses of an emergent nature also include medical emergency or expenses occurring on account of natural calamities/ disaster as notified by the government.

V. Existing contracts: The amount as per these provisions will also apply to the existing deposit contracts wherein the depositor does not have a right to premature withdrawal of the deposit before the expiry of three months.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance loan loss provisions jump, NBFC to focus on collection efficiency

Intimate the maturity details

Until now, NBFCs were supposed to inform the depositor of the maturity details at least two months before the maturity date. The RBI’s latest directions state that this period should be reduced from two months to 14 days.

Accordingly, the circular states that the NBFC will have the duty to inform the depositor of the maturity details at least two weeks before the maturity date.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 07:10 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceRBI says depositors can seek premature withdrawal of deposits opened with NBFCs: All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue