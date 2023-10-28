RBI sets price for premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bonds. Details here
The RBI disclosed the gold redemption price for investors in Sovereign Gold Bonds seeking early redemption of government-issued bonds.
On October 27, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared a redemption price of ₹6,079 per unit for premature redemption of government-issued sovereign gold bonds (SGBs). This price is determined by taking the simple average of the closing gold prices with 999 purity over the three preceding business days from the redemption date, as reported by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).