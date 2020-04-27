RBI special liquidity facility for MFs may calm nerves but won't do much beyond

The Reserve Bank of India came through as expected with a liquidity lifeline for mutual funds to the tune of ₹50,000 crores under a special liquidity facility for mutual funds. Under this facility, banks can avail funds under the fixed repo rate from the RBI and use it to either lend to the mutual funds directly and to outright buy investment grade bonds, commercial paper, and certificate of deposits from mutual funds.

Mutual funds accept that this move will be a confidence booster for the industry. RBI had come out with facilities to support the mutual fund industry in times of stress -- in 2008-09 and 2013. In both these instances, the industry did not need to access the credit line but it helped improve sentiment, especially of the investors.

“It is a huge confidence booster, it will improve sentiments of investors and possibly slowdown redemptions," said Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, head of fixed income at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. A fund manager of a mid-sized fund house, however, on condition of anonymity, said while the move may calm nerves it does not significantly change the actual availability of liquidity to the mutual funds. The TLTRO 2.0 facility was already available with the banks to buy bonds from the secondary markets including mutual funds but this had not used it. Another fund manager pointed out that the facility being for 90 days, at the end of the period mutual funds will have to sell their paper and pay back the banks which may become difficult for them to do so for low quality paper. At this stage it seems to be an issue of risk appetite at banks more than the availability of funds to lend.

While mutual funds are now assured of the line of credit, whether it will make a significant difference to the availability of liquidity in the funds’ portfolios is not clear, particularly for lower rated papers. One recommendation is for RBI to directly buy corporate bonds from the secondary markets. “On the issue of RBI directly buying high yield or junk bonds, I don’t think RBI should always necessarily fo what the US Federal Reserve does. The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency while the INR (Indian rupee) is still an emerging market currency. We trust RBI to do what is appropriate for India and not copy another central bank," said Jajoo.

