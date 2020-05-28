RBI stops 7.75% savings bonds: here are the alternatives

In addition to the above, there are specific instruments for specific classes of people. For example, organised sector employees can put up to 100% of their basic salary and dearness allowance in voluntary provident fund (VPF), which is governed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), pointed out Kirtan Shah, Chief Financial Planner, Sykes and Ray Equities Ltd. EPFO declares an interest rate every year, typically in the range of 8-9%. For FY20, it was 8.5%. However on a practical level, many organised sector companies do not facilitate investment in VPF due to the additional paperwork it entails.