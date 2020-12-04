RBI to soon announce framework to enhance grievance redressal mechanism in banks

The Reserve Bank of India plans to introduce a framework, that includes measures like better disclosure norms, to further strengthen the grievance redress mechanism of banks.

“The new framework will also include undertaking intensive review of the grievance redress mechanisms and supervisory action against regulated entities failing to improve their redress mechanisms," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

Experts believe this step will help improve the customer confidence in the overall banking system.

“Any regulation that can improve customer trust and bring in more transparency to the system and secure transactions is always welcome. Making an institution accountable for increasing volumes of customer complaints is surely an effective step," said Raj Khosla, founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.

Currently, every bank has its own grievance redress system. The RBI regulations require banks to fix a time frame for resolving complaints received at different levels. The banks are required to disclose the brief details regarding the number of complaints along with their financial results. In case the customer is not satisfied with the response of the bank, he or she has the right to approach banking ombudsman.

The banking ombudsman plays a key role in protecting rights of the customers and resolving disputes. Set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006, it looks into consumer complaints against banks for issues such as delay in the payment or collection of cheques, levy of charges without prior notice and mis-selling of third-party financial products, among others.

The banking ombudsman received 195,901 complaints in 2018-19 (1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019), an increase of 19.75% from the 163,690 complaints it received in 2017-18 which was a 24.90% leap from the previous year, according to the RBI Ombudsman Report 2018-19. The rising number of complaints indicates customers’ dissatisfaction with the banks.

Given the fact that complaints with the banking ombudsman are on a rise, a more robust grievance redressal mechanism making the banks more accountable for increasing volumes of customer complaints will be an effective step. “The proposed steps will make the grievance redressal mechanism more robust and transparent. Ultimately, it will lead to better customer services as there will be increased focus on customer grievances and their resolution. The increased transparency will also help the RBI zero in on the most common grievances and help formulate measures required to redress them effectively," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com

Khosla suggested that going forward, the central bank can introduce a customer experience index on the basis of annual data submitted by ombudsman. “Just like credit bureaus offer credit score to individual accounts, and it could assist customers in selecting a more efficient banking partner," said Khosla.

