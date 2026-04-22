RBI updates e-mandate norms: No OTP needed for recurring payments up to ₹15,000 — here's what it means for users

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday introduced a consolidated e-mandate framework for digital payments, effective immediately. Under the new rules, recurring transactions of up to ₹15,000 can be processed without the need for additional authentication, such as an OTP.
After the update, users can register a one-time e-mandate using additional factor authentication (AFA). Once approved, subsequent recurring payments up to ₹15,000 will be processed automatically without requiring OTP each time. However, transactions above this threshold will continue to require authentication, RBI said in the report.
This framework replaces all previous circulars, bringing uniform rules for recurring transactions across payment systems, according to the apex bank. It also streamlines auto-debit payments for services like subscriptions. utility bills and EMIs, while retaining safeguards for higher-value transactions that will continue to require extra verification.
The RBI has extended the framework to cover cross-border recurring payments, expanding its scope beyond domestic transactions. The central bank has also prohibited banks from imposing additional charges on customers for availing the e-mandate facility for recurring transactions.
In the announcement, RBI also outlined exceptions to the cap for certain financial categories. Recurring payments for insurance premiums, mutual fund investments and credit card bill payments can go up to ₹1 lakh without AFA, provided they are registered under e-mandates. These exceptions reflect the higher ticket size and essential nature of these commitments.
The RBI is doubling down on user safety across India's fast-growing digital payments ecosystem. The latest e-mandate rules come shortly after the apex bank introduced stricter two-factor authentication norms and even proposed a “cooling-off” period for high-value transactions to give users time to reverse mistaken and fraudulent payments.
The framework also tightens transparency norms. The RBI has mandated that banks and payment providers must send pre-debit alerts at least 24 hours before a transaction, specifying the merchant name, amount and debit date. These alerts will allow customers to opt out or cancel the mandate before the payment is processed, in the case of a wrong transaction or fraud.
In addition, post-transaction notifications, along with formal grievance redressal systems, are now compulsory.
The changes also aim to give users full control over their mandates. Customers can now modify, pause or revoke recurring payment instructions at any time, with changes authenticated through AFA. For variable payments, users can set an upper limit to avoid unexpected debits beyond a defined threshold.
To further strengthen safeguards, the RBI has extended its zero-liability policy for unauthorized electronic transactions to e-mandates, ensuring that customers are not held responsible for fraudulent debits, subject to timely reporting.
The customer should mandatorily be given the option to choose or change the mode among available options, such as SMS, email, and others, for receiving the pre-transaction notification from the issuer, the central bank said.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.