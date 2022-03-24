RBI warns against fraud calls, messages, emails and OTP scams2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2022, 09:31 AM IST
RBI has released a booklet titled ‘BE(A)WARE - Be Aware and Beware!’ to raise awareness about fraudulent transactions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned individuals against SMS, email, instant messaging, phone calls, and one-time password (OTP) frauds. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a booklet titled "BE(A)WARE - Be Aware and Beware!" to raise awareness about fraudulent transactions.
This booklet has been compiled from various incidents of frauds reported as also from complaints received at the offices of RBI Ombudsmen to provide maximum practical information of value, especially to those who are inexperienced, or not so experienced, in digital and electronic modes of financial transactions. The booklet is intended to create awareness among the members of public about the modus operandi adopted by fraudsters to defraud and mislead them, while also informing them about the precautions to be taken while carrying out financial transactions," RBI has said in the booklet.
SMS / Email / Instant Messaging / Call scams
Modus Operandi
Precautions
OTP based Frauds
Modus Operandi
Precautions
