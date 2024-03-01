RBI: What are climate-led financial risks? Key questions answered
RBI said that the regulated entities i.e., banks are meant to disclose information about their climate related financial risks and opportunities for the users of financial statements.
While acknowledging the importance of the environment and its long-term impact on organisations and economy as a whole, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now released a draft framework for banks to follow.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message